WESTOVER — Harmony’s Kaylob Watson has been holding down first base for the Owls for a while.
The son of Jerry Watson and the grandson of Nancy Watson has been playing baseball since he was 7.
He is a three-time letterwinner in the sport.
Watson said he loves the competition aspect of sports the most.
“I love the competitiveness and the grind to the best you can be,” he said.
Watson, who has two older siblings who also participated in sports at Harmony, said that football is his favorite sport.
“My favorite sport is football because it’s full of excitement,” he said. “In a football game, you will hardly find a boring moment.”
The Owl senior said his favorite sports moment came his sophomore year when he went 5-for-6 against Purchase Line.
He also looks up to another athlete as his role model.
“LeBron James is it, just because of the heart and passion he was for the sport he plays,” said Watson.
Watson is involved in Student Council at the school in addition to baseball and says that it isn’t hard to find time to do his school work, because that always comes first.
He said he was disappointed with losing his last season of baseball due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It sucks,” said Watson. “I didn’t imagine for a second I wouldn’t get to step foot on the diamond once my senior year.”
He said he will miss his time in athletics because it has helped him become the young man he is today.
Watson will leave baseball behind to attend Triangle Tech in the fall with a concentration on electrical maintenance.