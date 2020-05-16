WESTOVER — Harmony’s Kaleb Kruise has spent the last four years at catcher for the Owls.
The son of Trevor and Gayle Kruise has been a calming force for the team, which has struggled with numbers in past years.
Baseball runs in the Kruise family, as Kruise’s older brother Jordan was also a baseball player at the school.
Kruise began playing the sport when he was just five years old, working his way through T-ball up to the varsity team as a freshman.
He said baseball is favorite sport.
“I’ve really enjoyed catching and playing with my friends throughout the years,” Kruise said.
He said the best part about playing sports is, “being a part of the team and being with my friends.”
Kruise said his favorite sports moment was the last game that the late Ralph Butterworth coached.
Butterworth was a long time supporter of the baseball team and gave it stability until his untimely death.
Outside of sports, Kruise is also enjoys being outdoors. He likes hunting, fishing, weightlifting and hanging out with his family and friends.
He said balancing sports and school hasn’t been hard.
“Not really, balancing sports with everything else has never been an issue for me,” Kruise said.
He said he was sad to have his senior year ended so abruptly, but understands why schools were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am disappointed to not finish the baseball season or the rest of the school year and not see my friends everyday,” Kruise said. “But, I am excited to start college in the fall and see what the next chapter of my life brings.”
Kruise said he looks up to his dad as his role model.
“My dad is my role model because he has always taught me to put God first and guide me in making the right life choices,” he said.
Kruise plans to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania and major in safety science.