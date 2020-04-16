WESTOVER — It’s not unusual to see the name Schneider playing sports at Harmony.
In fact, there are five siblings, who have all played sports at the school.
The latest, Jordan, is a senior who plays both basketball and baseball.
He has three older brothers who all played basketball and baseball and a younger sister who plays basketball.
Sports have been in the blood for Schneider, the son Joseph and Diana Schneider, who has been playing basketball since third grade and baseball ever since he was old enough.
He says of the two basketball is his favorite sport.
“Basketball is my favorite because it’s more interactive, I play better at it, and there’s lots of running which I enjoy,” he said.
Living in a smaller community it’s no surprise that he thinks the best part about sports is the relationships that he has built from it.
“I like being around other people that also enjoy it, and hanging with my friends,” he said.
Schneider said his favorite sports moment came during Senior Night for basketball.
“My favorite game would have to be our last home game on Senior Night,” Schneider said. “Because all four of us seniors got to start and by the end of it, we all got pulled one by one so that the underclassmen could finish the season off with the win. They made us proud.”
The Owl junior said he looks to his fellow teammates as role models.
“I necessarily don’t have one,” he said. “I’d have to say my whole team because we’re very supportive and motivate each other when we need it.”
Schneider is also involved with Remember Adam and Student Council at the school. In his free time he likes to ride his four-wheeler, bake, run and swim.
He says keeping his sports and school life balanced has been easy, because the school helps schedule things so that it isn’t hard to do both.
Schneider said he is sad that he won’t get to finish out his year at the school because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think it was way too soon to cancel the rest of the year,” he said. “This pandemic could slowly die down and we’ll be back to normal.
“It affected our prom, senior trip to Disney and graduation. It doesn’t affect me with sports, but my heart breaks for my friends who are seniors that can’t play their last year playing softball/baseball.”
Schneider plans to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania after graduation and major in nutrition and dietary.