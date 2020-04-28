WESTOVER — Basketball is a sport that Harmony’s Jayden Westover has played since he was in seventh grade.
The son of Bill and Jen Westover has earned four letters in the sport.
He has also played baseball since he was a youth and has three letters in that sport.
Westover has an older sister Alyssa and younger sister Dorey, both of whom play or played soccer, basketball and softball.
Westover says his favorite sport is basketball.
“Basketball is my favorite sport because of the ability to play wherever and whenever and you can always be better,” he said.
He said the reason he plays sports is pretty simple.
“I love the feeling of having a crowd behind me and bringing home a win,” Westover said.
His favorite game memory came in his sophomore year when the Owls basketball team played Curwensville to end the season.
“It was our last game for a good group, and it was all fun,” he said.
Westover, who counts the late Kobe Bryant as his role model, is also involved in Student Council at Harmony.
He said he has no issues getting his school work done in time to focus on sports.
“There’s a lot of free time in the day,” he said.
Westover is disappointed to see his senior year end the way it did and would have liked a chance to earn that fourth letter in baseball.
“It sucks for the seniors who don’t get to play baseball their senior year like myself, and I’m sure it’s worse for those who were in playoffs for basketball,” he said.
Westover plans to join the Air Force reserves and attend the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown to become a pharmacist.