WESTOVER — Harmony’s Hunter Rainey loves the competitive side of sports.
The son of Bill and Mary Rainey has played the sport since he was seven years old.
Rainey, who has a younger sister, is a two-time letterwinner in baseball for the Owls.
But, he says that baseball isn’t his favorite sport.
“My favorite sport is football because it is super competitive and is so much a team sport,” said Rainey.
He said he got into sports because of his friends.
“I enjoy playing sports because it is a time where you can be with friends and you get to be competitive,” Rainey said.
The Owl senior said his favorite moment came during his junior season in a game against Blacklick Valley when he took to the pitcher’s mound.
“I never pitched before, and I continued to joke about it until it actually happened in the closing moments of the game,” he said.
Rainey says he looks to football star Tom Brady as his role model.
“He always wants to win and has such a high IQ of the game that he is playing,” he said.
Rainey is involved in student council in addition to sports. He said he has no trouble balancing his school work with the two.
“It is easy to get all the school work out of the way because I have so much free-time throughout the day,” he said.
Rainey said he is upset with the way the school year ended and spring sports being cancelled.
“The school closings have affected me because I don’t get to see my friend’s and finish out my senior year which is supposed to be the best year of school,” he said. “It also is upsetting that I don’t get to step on the diamond and play baseball with my friends for one last time.”
Rainey plans to enter the work force after graduation.
He hopes to find something he enjoys and turn it into a career.