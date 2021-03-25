WESTOVER — Harmony’s Hannah Smith may have a sweet demeanor, but under that lies a fierce competitior.
The daughter of the late Cary Smith, as well as Becky Adams and James Milchak, has played basketball and softball since the youth levels.
She’s earned four letters from basketball and one from softball.
Sports run in her family as well. Older sister Brooke Pearce played softball and basketball, while older brother Lucas Smith played both basketball and baseball.
Of the two, Smith said basketball is her favorite.
“I love adrenaline I get when I am on the court and playing with my teammates,” she said.
The Harmony senior, who missed her final games in basketball with an injury, said that her favorite moment came in her junior year.
“My favorite game was when we played Johnstown Christian,” Smith said. “It was our last game of the season. I went 10-for-10 on the foul line, and also had another two jump shots.”
She said that since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she has really taken a step back to look at things differently.
“I have learned to not take anything for granted and appreciate the small things in life,” she said. “I learned to always enjoy every practice and never give up in any game because it could easily be taken away.”
Smith, who is president of Remembering Adam and member of the student council, said she looks to her mother as a role model.
“My mother, Becky. she always pushes me to do my best, as well as herself,” said Smith. “She works so hard for where she is right now and pushes me to do my best as well.”
Outside of school, Smith said she enjoys hanging out with her friends and family.
After graduation, Smith plans to attend Mount Aloysius College in Cresson and major in criminology.