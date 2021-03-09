WESTOVER — Harmony’s Emmalee Neff is a two-sport athlete participating in both basketball and softball.
Neff is the daughter of Bobb Neff and Bobby Jo Reber and the stepdaughter of Robert Reber.
She is the youngest of five siblings. Her older sister Abry played softball, while brother Austin played basketball. Her two stepbrothers, Zach and Zeth, didn’t participate in sports.
Neff has been playing basketball since third grade. She has also played softball since she was five and started playing varsity in tenth grade. She has four letters in basketball and one in softball.
Of the two, Neff says basketball is her favorite.
“That’s definitely a hard one, but I’d say basketball,” Neff said. “The intensity is high and I push myself a lot more than I do during softball. I also have a good relationship with my coaches and they know when to push me and when I just need a break. They’ve made the sport really enjoyable over the last four years, and they’re definitely going to make saying goodbye to basketball hard.”
The Harmony senior said the one thing she likes best about playing sports is the friends she’s made.
“I’ve talked to girls at school that I wouldn’t have gotten to know another way,” she said. “I also enjoy the lessons that I’ve learned along the way from coaches and other players.”
She said she has two great memories from softball.
“My favorite game I’ve played has probably been against Ferndale my freshman year,” said Neff. “We were down a lot of starting players, and I ended up starting my first varsity game that day.
“Tied with that though is the Glendale game I broke my nose. I just wanted to go back to playing and our athletic trainer told me to get changed and get the hospital.”
Neff said the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way she looks at sports.
“ I think before the pandemic hit I really took my sports for granted,” she said. “Now, having to wear a mask and having that extra challenge definitely makes me miss the previous basketball seasons. Playing now, I’m just extra cautious. Hand sanitizer is always on me, and I do my best to keep my mask on properly during the game just for the safety of everyone.
“It’s also different not being able to fully goof around with teammates due to social distancing. But, I think our coaches really did the best they could for us this season to make it as normal as possible, and I appreciate that.”
Neff said that she looks up to her mom as her role model.
“Outside of sports, my mom for sure,” she said. “I’ve watched her overcome so much and she just pushes through to deal with the next thing. She pushes me to never give up, and to never stop chasing what I want out of life. She’s definitely my best friend.”
Neff said outside of sports she enjoys hanging out with her friends or shopping. The Harmony senior also holds down a part-time job at Mahaffey Hardware.
“My friends and I are usually attached at the hip, trying to make the most of our last months of high school,” Neff said. “Shopping just falls into the mix of hanging out if we get bored and need something to do. Other than that, probably working. I love the relationships I have with my co-workers and I just enjoy having fun with them.”
In school, Neff is part of the National Honor Society, Remember Adam, Spanish Club and Student Council. She is also involved in the school’s musicals.
After graduation, Neff plans to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania to major in nursing. She hopes to further her education and become a psychiatric nurse practitioner.