WESTOVER — Elizabeth “Izzy” Amsdell says she likes sports because she likes to stay active.
Amsdell, the daughter of Anna and Kenneth Amsdell, is the youngest in a family of seven children that also includes Sara, Josh, Adam, Jason, Michael and David.
Amsdell has played softball at Harmony since eighth grade and has lettered once.
“Softball is my favorite sport,” she said. “It keeps me active and keeps my mind busy and I just enjoy being out on the field.”
Amsdell said what she likes best about the sport is the friendships she has made.
“What I like most about softball is everyone involved,” said Amsdell. “The coach and all the players sort of made a family over the years.”
Amsdell said her best sports accomplishment in softball was winning the team’s Most Improved Player award.
She said she is disappointed she won’t get to finish out her last softball season or her senior activities.
“I think for us seniors especially it’s just very sad,” she said. “I’ve looked forward to these last few weeks of senior year most of my life and I no longer get to experience any of that. It upsets me that I don’t get to play my last year of softball with my team.”
Amsdell is involved in National Honor Society, Student Council and dances for Impulse Dance Studio.
She said time management has been key for her.
“I’ve learned over the past few years how to find a good balance between school work and my activities,” said Amsdell.
The Lady Owl senior looks to sister Sara as her role model.
“She’s shown me time and time again that anything is possible,” said Amsdell.
Amdsell will attend the Rapha School next year to earn her Certified Nursing Assistant certification. She plans to work in nursing homes.