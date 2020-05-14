WESTOVER — The only thing Harmony’s Derek Pettus likes more than sports is cars.
The son of Jarrod Cinko and Paula Cinko started playing baseball at the youth level before leaving the sport behind until his sophomore year.
He’s played for the Owls ever since. But he says sports often take a backburner to his real love — cars.
“I love cars,” he said. “I love everything about them. I’ve always been interested in cars as long as I can remember. That’s why I think it is obvious of why I want to get into mechanics and work on cars, because if you love what you do then it’s not really a job.”
Pettus, who has a younger sister, said he also enjoys playing sports because loves being a part of a team and getting to hang out with his friends.
He says baseball is his favorite sport.
“I love the feeling of hitting a nice fast ball and getting a compliment from our Coach Harvey (Westover) for doing a good job,” Pettus said.
He said his favorite game moment is the first time he got a hit.
Outside of sports and cars, Pettus said he enjoys playing video games with his friends.
He said he has no trouble balancing school work and his activities.
“School work was never really an issue for me because I was good at most of the school subjects,” said Pettus. “The only ones i had trouble with were math and Spanish.”
Pettus said he was disappointed to lose his final season of baseball due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m kind of upset because I was looking forward to playing baseball all year,” he said. “I only got to go to two practices before the school closed and it was my last season to play school baseball.”
Pettus said he is still unsure of his plans after graduation, but knows he will be doing one thing.
“I am sure that whatever I do decide to do it will involve getting my hands dirty working on cars,” he said.