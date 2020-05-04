WESTOVER — Harmony’s David Rorabaugh comes from a family of hard workers.
The son of Roger and Tisha Rorabaugh of La Jose comes from a farming background.
He said it is his dad who he looks up to the most.
“My role model is my dad,” said Rorabaugh. “He goes to work and then comes home to our farm and works with the animals and does farm jobs. My dad is a hard worker. He always makes time for our family and makes time for church and our church family.”
Rorabaugh has an older brother, Jonathan, who participated in the music program, and an older sister Elizabeth, who played basketball and softball at the school.
Rorabaugh has played basketball since fifth grade. He is a two-time letterwinner in the sport.
He said it is his favorite because it’s always been in his life.
“Basketball is my favorite sport because I have always played this at school, home, and some “barn ball” at our barn with my family,” Rorabaugh said. “You learn a lot about other people and yourself when you are competing on the court.”
He says the best thing about playing sports is that he gets to spend time with his friends and make memories.
One of those memories came this past year during Senior Night for basketball.
“Our Senior Night game against Johnstown Christian was really exciting,” said Rorabaugh. “All the seniors played and the atmosphere in the gym was intense. We won the game and handed over the last few minutes of the game to the underclassmen to take over for us. That was a fun night!”
Outside of the court, Rorabaugh is involved in his church — Calvary Evangelical Church — and participates in youth group there.
He also enjoys hunting, farming and riding four-wheelers.
He said he didn’t find it hard to balance sports with his school work and other activities.
Rorabaugh said he was disappointed to lose the rest of his senior year.
“I do miss seeing my friends and classmates everyday, he said. “Our senior trip to Disney World has been cancelled so I will miss spending time with my friends on that adventure. I understand the need to change the school year and trip with what is going on in the world with the coronavirus. My brother, sister and I and our mom are doing schoolwork at home now. It has been interesting.”
Rorabaugh plans to attend Triangle Tech in Greensburg after graduation for refrigeration, heating, ventilation and air conditioning.