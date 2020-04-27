WESTOVER — With just two sports offered at his school, Adam McGarvey has taken advantage and played both.
He has four letters in basketball and would’ve been a four-time letterwinner in baseball had the season not come to a premature end due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The son of Shawn and Cindy McGarvey was an honorable mention on the Progressland High School Basketball all-stars this season.
His favorite game memory also came from basketball.
“My favorite game was balling out on senior night,” he said.
McGarvey and his fellow seniors downed Johnstown Christian 72-47 that night. He led all scorers with 17 points in the game.
Still, he said that if he had to pick a favorite sport it would be baseball.
“Baseball is my favorite because it’s a good time,” he said.
McGarvey, who has a brother Matthew, said he enjoys playing sports for the competition.
He was frustrated to lose his baseball season when the schools were ordered closed by the governor, but said there was an upside.
“It’s a shame to miss out on the second half of my senior year, but the closing of school benefits my work and gym schedule.”
McGarvey is big into body building. So he’s been putting in extra time in the gym, while also holding down a part-time job.
He said he looks to his dad as his role model.
“My dad is my role model, because he has remained strong throughout his struggles.”
McGarvey plans to attend a trade school.