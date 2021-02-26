PHILIPSBURG — With 3:19 to play in the third quarter, Philipsburg-Osceola’s Megan Holencik nailed a three to tie the game with Harmony at 33-33 on Thursday night.
But the Lady Owls put together an 18-1 run in the fourth quarter, led by seven points from Traci Hauser to take the 53-39 victory.
“I thought we played a really nice first half, probably our best first half of the season,” said Harmony head coach Sean McMullen. “Traci asserted herself on the offense, taking a lot of open shots and making them at the beginning of the game.
“When P-O started to adjust to her defensively, some of our other girls stepped up and took the open shots, which allowed us to get Traci open more in the fourth quarter.”
The teams played close entire first quarter, with Harmony taking a slight 16-13 edge.
That three-point difference was one of four treys in the game for Hauser, who finished the night with a game high 27.
“Traci is a great basketball player.,” said P-O head coach Brandon Myers. “She won that basketball game for them tonight. Tip of the cap to her.
“But I am so proud of my girls for staying with it.”
The Lady Owls led 31-24 at the half, mainly due to 18 points from Hauser. Five different Harmony players scored in the second quarter.
The Lady Mounties responded in the third quarter, however, as Alayna Webster hit a bucket to pull the game to 31-26.
Harmony answered with a bucket from Sherri Kephart, but P-O went on to score nine unanswered points to take a 35-33 advantage with just over a minute remaining in the frame.
Hauser got fouled with under a minute and hit both shots to retie the game at 35-35.
But a three at the buzzer by Camden Potter put the Lady Mounties back out front 38-35.
Unfortunately for the hosts, it was all Lady Owls from there.
Harmony responded to the challenge with its 17-point run, hitting 5-of-6 free throws down the stretch to take the win.
The Lady Owls were 19-of-24 from the charity stripe in the game with Hauser going 11-of-12 and Westover going 7-of-8.
“Credit P-O though, they played with a lot of spirit,” said McMullen. “I know they have been struggling this season. Last night against a very good St. Joe’s team, they hung with them and tonight they gave us everything we could handle tonight.
“I am impressed. They are young and they play with a lot of passion and fire. They are going to be a tough team to play in a couple of years.”
Westover added nine points and six rebounds for Harmony, while Emmalee had seven rebounds and six points.
Marissa Brothers added six rebounds, while Hannah Smith and Sherri Kephart had four each.
“Everyone was boxing out, going after the ball and being aggressive,” said McMullen. “They were tying the ball up on several occasions and getting a jump ball to help slow P-O down.
“The third quarter, P-O put on on us, but the girls rebounded and perservered and I felt like we were starting running our offense better in the fourth quarter.”
Webster led all rebounders with 12 on the night. Khendyl Sharrer had five rebounds.
“Unfortunately, I know what it is like to play on winless teams,” Myers said. “It is hard to do what we just did. To play as tough and with as much heart as they did all year long, we never quit.
“We took some beatings, but we started to learn how to play. We are going to spend the offseason working, but we need to learn how to win now.”
Philipsburg-Osceola ended its season at 0-16. The Lady Mounties lose just one senior — Webster.
“It would have been so easy for Alayna to throw in the towel as the lone senior,” said Myers. “But she stuck with it every single day and she was healthy all year long. She hustled a worked hard every day.”
Harmony improved to 5-7 overall. The Lady Owls will await seeding for the District 6 Class A Tournament. The brackets are to be released on Saturday.
Harmony—53
Hauser 6 11- 12 27, Westover 1 7-8 9, Smith 0 0-0 0, Neff 3 0-2 6, Brothers 2 0-0 4, Kephart 2 1-2 5, Winings 1 0-0 2, Passmore 0 0-0 0, Schneider 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 19-24 59.
Philipsburg-Osceola—39
Holencik 5 2-2 15, Sharrer 3 1-2 8, Smith 0 0-0 0, Reed 0 0-1 0, Hutton 2 1-2 6, Potter 1 0-1 3, Thorp 0 1-2 1, Webster 3 0-0 6, Butterworth 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 5-10 39.
Three-pointers: Hauser 4. Holencik 3, Sharrer, Hutton, Potter.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 16 15 4 18—59
P-O 13 11 14 1—39