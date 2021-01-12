WESTOVER — The Harmony girls basketball team returns seven letterwinners for the 2021 season, including the leading scorer in Progressland last season.
That would be senior Traci Hauser, who averaged 14.1 points per game last season. She was also second in Progressland in free throw percentage and third in 3-pointers.
She is joined by fellow seniors Emmalee Neff, Hannah Smith and Dorey Westover, along with junior Marissa Brothers and sophomores Sherri Kephart and Jessalyn Schneider.
“I am fortunate to have seven letterwinners returning this season,” said Lady Owls head coach Sean McMullen. “We expect each of the girls to continue growing within their role on the team.”
With a logjam of letterwinners and just five starting positions up for grabs, a set starting five may not be in the cards.
“We are still working through that process,” McMullen said. “We told the team at the 1st practice that all five spots are open and they need to prove they deserve a starting spot. I have some names penciled in, but our depth will allow for flexibility game to game.”
The Lady Owls will have to fill the loss of the graduated Tori Hauser, who led the team and Progressland in rebounds and blocks last season.
But having depth is something the Harmony program has been working towards since McMullen took over as head coach.
“I feel that (depth) is definitely one of our strengths going into the season,” he said. “Our roster has 10 returning players that gained valuable experience down the stretch last season. Tori (Hauser) was an important piece of our defense last season, but I saw a lot of growth from Jessalyn and Marissa late in the season and I feel confident that they will step into that role for the team moving forward.
“Practices have been really competitive. My sophomore group plays with a lot of grit and toughness. They bring competitiveness to practice and have really pushed my more experienced players throughout the fall and during the first week of practice.”
McMullen said he is impressed with the team’s attitude and their commitment to the program.
“They are a positive group,” he said. “We have had the season paused twice now and their main focus has stayed the same since day one — how can we become better basketball players? I am really pleased with their attitude working through the different curveballs that have been thrown at them so far this season.”
The biggest curveball is the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen several schools implementing rules on how teams can practice.
“We implemented several safety protocols that allowed us to run open gym throughout the fall,” McMullen said. “They have become part of our daily routine and the girls have been fantastic. They come to practice with positive attitudes and appreciate that they will have an opportunity to compete this season.”
With four seniors on the team with vast experience, McMullen said he has had little trouble finding leaders amongst the group.
“I think we have great leadership,” said McMullen. “The seniors have stepped up and are talking more and they’re taking charge in practice. They know exactly what I expect from them at practice and they have exceeded those expectations so far this season.”
McMullen said the team continues to work on things like becoming more aggressive offensively, working in the paint and getting their forwards more involved in the offense.
Defensively, he said they would like to limit second-chance opportunities by boxing out consistently and securing more defensive rebounds.
He said goals for the season are the same as in years past — continue to make small improvements daily so that they are playing their best basketball at the end of the season. They would also like to finish with a .500 season and qualify for the playoffs.
McMullen will be assisted by Roger Young and Jennifer Westover.
Harmony is scheduled to open the season on Jan. 19 hosting Curwensville.
Roster
Seniors
*Traci Hauser, *Emmalee Neff, *Hannah Smith, *Dorey Westover.
Juniors
*Marissa Brothers.
Sophomores
*Sherri Kephart, Alyssa Passmore, Delilah Meagher, *Jessalyn Schneider, Sydney Winings.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
January
19—Curwensville. 21—Purchase Line. 22—at Blacklick Valley, 7:30 p.m. 26—Moshannon Valley. 28—at Ferndale. 29—at West Branch.
February
1—Glendale. 3—at Moshannon Valley, 7:30 p.m. 5—St. Joseph’s Academy, 7 p.m. 8—at Curwensville. 9—Penns Manor. 19—at Northern Cambria. 12—Ferndale. 15—Blacklick Valley. 19—at St. Joseph’s Academy. 22—West Branch. 25—at Philipsburg-Osceola.
March
1—at Johnstown Christian, 7 p.m.
All games begin at 7:15 p.m. unless noted.