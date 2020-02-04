HOUTZDALE — Just three and half minutes into Tuesday’s game with Moshannon Valley, Harmony head coach Sean McMullen got called for a technical for arguing for a foul when one of his players went down.
McMullen had to sit for the rest of the game, but the Lady Owls rallied from a six-point deficit in the first quarter to down the Damsels 57-47.
“It was physical,” McMullen said. “Both teams were playing physical. There were a lot of fouls in the first half, then both teams calmed down and played.
“We hit a lot of shots. We were aggressive in the second half. It’s a credit to the girls. I got the technical and I had to shut up and they were leaders out the court and they executed very well. I’m very pleased with the effort tonight.”
Harmony got 27 points from Traci Hauser, who went 8-for-10 from the free throw line and scored 12 of her points in the fourth quarter.
“Traci is a special player,” McMullen said. “She’s the rock on offense when we are struggling. I know she’ll hit a big three or she will drive to the basket and get to the foul line.
“She’s a very good foul shooter. When the ball is in her hands, I know she will take care of it and be aggressive and get to the basket.”
Moshannon Valley won the physical battle early, as Sydney Bubb went to the line three times in the first four minutes of the game.
Bubb also had a good night foul shooting, going 13-of-16 on the night. She finished with 19 points.
The Damsels led 7-1 before Harmony started to get its offense in gear.
Five different Lady Owls scored in the first quarter, cutting Mo Valley’s lead to 13-10 at the end of one.
Harmony took the lead for the first time with 5:04 left in the second, when Traci Hauser was 2-of-2 from the line after getting fouled.
Moshannon Valley went back up 20-19 on free throws by Bubb. It was the last lead the Damsels had in the game.
Harmony took a 25-22 lead into the locker room. The Lady Owls closed out the frame on a 6-2 run.
Moshannon Valley came out and scored the first three points of the frame to tie the game at 25-25.
But a well-timed three-pointer by Traci Hauser gave the Lady Owls back the lead.
Moshannon Valley tied the game again at 34-34 before Harmony scored the next two buckets. Sherri Kephart also hit a free throw to make it 39-34 just before the end of the period.
A three from the center of the arc by the Damsels’ Emily Davis made it a four-point game heading into the fourth.
That period was dominated by Harmony, which used the defense of Jessalyn Schneider, Tori Hauser and Makayla Brothers to pull down several rebounds and block shots, which were recovered by the Lady Owls.
Schneider finished the game with seven rebounds, six points and five blocks.
“Our freshmen have been coming along. Jessalyn, and even Alyssa (Brothers) coming in and playing the box on Bubb ... they’ve been giving me really good minutes. They bring a lot of energy to the floor that I wasn’t seeing earlier in the season.
“I’m pleased with them all. Every girl that played tonight, even the bench, they played hard. It’s nice to get a win.”
Harmony outscored Mo Valley 18-10 in the fourth frame to set the final at 57-47.
Kephart added 12 points and five rebounds for the Lady Owls, which improved to 3-15 overall.
Aubrey Dotts had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Damsels, which fell to 1-16 overall.
“They played well,” said Damsels head coach Jillian Kane. “They played with a lot of energy compared to the last game. It was Senior Night and we wanted to win for Aubrey.
“They played hard. The shots just didn’t fall in the end.”
Moshannon Valley hosts Juniata Valley on Thursday.
Harmony travels to West Branch this evening.
Harmony—57
To. Hauser 2 1-2 5, Tr. Hauser 9 8-10 27, Smith 1 1-2 3, Brothers 1 0-0 2, Kephart 4 3-5 12, Passmore 1 0-0 2, Schneider 2 2-4 6. Totals: 20 15-23 57.
Moshannon Valley—47
Dotts 3 4-4 10, Bubb 3 13-16 19, Demko 1 0-0 2, Davis 2 0-0 5, Wilson 3 0-2 6, Murawski 0 1-2 1, Greenawalt 2 0-2 4. Totals: 14 18-27 47.
Three-pointers: Tr. Hauser, Kephart. Davis.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 10 15 14 18—57
Mo Valley 13 9 15 10—47