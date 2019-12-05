WESTOVER — The Harmony girls basketball team returns all but one starter from last season, and a total of six players with lots of experience.
Head coach Sean McMullen returns senior Tori Hauser, juniors Traci Hauser, Emmalee Neff, Hannah Smith and Dorey Westover and sophomore Marissa Brothers.
“I am fortunate to have six players back that have significant experience at the varsity level,” said McMullen. “I expect more consistency from each of the returning players. Tori has continued her leadership role. The younger girls look to her for advice and she has done a great job keeping the team focused throughout the first couple weeks of practice.
“Offensively, we will be looking for more balanced scoring. Dorey, Hannah, Traci, and Tori have all shown that they are capable of scoring in double digits on any given night. Their ability to do this consistently will be a major factor in our success this season.
“Defensively, I expect much more confident and aggressive play. We have emphasized the importance of limiting second chance opportunities. Tori, Marissa, and Emmalee have done a great job setting the tone in practice. They show a lot of heart and desire defensively and their teammates feed off of that energy.”
The Lady Owls will have to fill the hole left by Macy Fry, who was the lone senior on the team last year.
“It’s never easy trying to replace quality players,” said McMullen. “Macy was a great two-way player for our program. Fortunately, the core of our team is back this season and we can continue building upon the foundation we built last season.”
Harmony has five freshmen on the squad this year, helping to bring some much-needed depth.
“They are a great group of athletes,” McMullen said. “They have done a great job creating a competitive atmosphere to push their more experienced teammates and give me flexibility in practice to try things that we were not able to do with a smaller roster.
“They will play the majority of the JV minutes at the start of the season and I will use those games to monitor their progress. They are the future of our program and I am excited to see their growth throughout the season and beyond.”
McMullen said he has Tori Hauser, Traci Hauser and Westover penciled in as starters, but that the final two spots are open at the moment.
“The remaining two spots are open and the girls have really embraced the opportunity to compete for those spots. It is nice to have flexibility and depth that allows for adjustments throughout the season.”
McMullen said that he has been impressed with his team’s competitiveness so far and is happy with the way his girls are pushing each other to do their best.
“They are close,” said McMullen. “You can tell that they care about each other. I emphasize that they are a family and they have embraced that. The girls are not afraid to make mistakes and seek advice from each other when they are struggling with something.”
So far the Lady Owls have been working on bettering their rebounding totals, as well as fundamentals.
“Last year, we did a great job forcing teams into a contested shot and then would fail to secure the rebound,” McMullen said. “We have really emphasized that everyone needs to be more aggressive when boxing out and actively trying to secure rebounds.
“Fundamentals are an extremely important aspect of basketball that sometimes get overlooked. We focus on passing, dribbling, footwork, and decision making for at least a portion of every practice. Without solid fundamentals, it becomes much more difficult to sustain long-term success.”
The goals for the team are to improve each day and make sure that each girl is a better basketball player at the end of the season. Harmony would also like to make it back to the District 6 playoffs.
McMullen will be assisted by Jennifer Westover and Roger Young. Statisticians are Mariah Brothers and Hailey Boring, while Abby Brothers will be the team’s videographer.
The Lady Owls open the season on Friday, hosting Williamsburg.
Roster
Seniors
Tori Hauser, Makayla Price.
Juniors
Traci Hauser, Emmalee Neff, Hannah Smith, Dorey Westover.
Sophomores
Marissa Brothers.
Freshmen
Sherri Kephart, Delia Meagher, Alyssa Passmore, Jessalyn Schneider, Sydney Winings.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
December
6—Williamsburg. 9—at Penns Manor. 16—at Ferndale, 6 p.m. 18—West Branch. 20—at Glendale, 11 a.m. 27-28—at West Branch Holiday Tournament, TBA.
January
6—at Purchase Line. 7—Northern Cambria. 10—Curwensville. 15—Glendale. 17—St. Joseph’s Academy, 6 p.m. 20—Blacklick Valley. 22—Moshannon Valley. 23—at Northern Cambria. 27—Ferndale, 6 p.m. 29—Purchase Line.
February
4—at Moshannon Valley. 5—at West Branch. 7—Johnstown Christian, 6 p.m. 10—at Curwensville. 11—at Blacklick Valley.
All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.