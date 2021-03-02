The Harmony girls basketball team ended its season with a 58-35 loss to St. Joseph’s on Monday night in the quarterfinals of the District 6 Class A playoffs.
“I am really pleased with the entire teams effort,” said Lady Owls head coach Sean McMullen. “They played with a lot of desire and played a much better basketball game than when we played St. Joe’s two weeks ago.”
In that game, St. Joseph’s downed Harmony 50-33.
On Monday, Lady Owls allowed the Lady Wolves to break out to an early 11-3 lead to start the game.
Harmony, which was playing without Hannah Smith, who was injured in the Philipsburg-Osceola game, cut it to 11-8 thanks to five points from Traci Hauser.
But it wasn’t enough, as St. Joseph’s continued to widen the lead from there, going up 19-8 after the first quarter.
A bucket from Marissa Brothers to start the first cut it to 19-10, but that was as close as it would get.
St. Joe’s went on a 8-0 run to finish off the quarter, heading into the locker room with a 31-16 advantage.
“Going into the game we knew that we would need to have a much better defensive effort than when we played them earlier this year,” said McMullen. “Kate Youngmark and Brigid Scanlon are both tough matchups for us and we wanted to limit their scoring as much as possible.
“I think we started the game too tentative and that allowed St. Joe’s to jump out to an early lead. After Traci hit her first 3, the entire team seemed to settle in and we started playing better basketball.
“Unfortunately, we didn’t have enough offense to stay close the entire game but the girls gave everything they had for 32 minutes.”
The Lady Owls got a burst in the third quarter from Sherri Kephart, who scored three straight baskets, including a trey to cut the score to 35-24, forcing the Lady Wolves to call a timeout to regroup.
St. Jose’s did just that as Scanlon answered with nine points in the quarter to give her team a 46-27 lead at the end of three.
Scanlon finished the night with 16 points and four rebounds.
Four different Lady Owls found the hoop in the fourth quarter, as Hauser hit two foul shots, while Dorey Westover, Emmalee Neff and Kephart all had a bucket.
Kephart’s breakaway after a turnover set the final at 58-35.
Hauser finished the night with 18 points, while Kephart ended the night with nine points. Brothers added six rebounds and four points.
Harmony finished the season at 5-9.
Harmony—35
Hauser 5 4-6 18, Westover 1 0-0 2, Neff 1 0-0 2, Brothers 1 2-2 4, Kephart 4 0-2 9, Winings 0 0-0 0, Passmore 0 0-0 0, Schneider 0 0-0 0, Meagher 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 6-10 35.
St. Joseph’s—58
LaPorta 0 0-0 0, Youngmark 5 2-2 12, Ott 3 0-0 6, Weller 2 2-2 6, Zally 0 0-0 0, Scanlon 6 4-5 16, Wolf 9 0-0 18, Prosperu 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 8-9 58.
Three-pointers: Hauser 4, Kephart.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 8 8 11 8—35
St. Joe’s 19 12 15 12—58