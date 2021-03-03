WESTOVER — The Harmony boys basketball team ended the regular season on a seven-game losing streak and had to face an opponent that had beaten them late in January Tuesday evening in the opening round of the District 6 class A playoffs.
But the Owls put that all behind them and went out and took care of business, beating the visiting Yellow Jackets 37-30 in a defensive struggle at Terry L. Kruise Gymnasium.
Ferndale beat Harmony 68-57 on Jan. 28.
“The kids deserve this,” Harmony head coach Dylan Kurtz said. “We went on a rough stretch towards the end of the year, but the kids have been working hard.”
Harmony played an active 2-3 zone on defense and made Ferndale work for its shots. The Jackets had very few open looks at the basket and missed their first 10 field goal attempts.
Harmony took advantage by building a 7-0 lead in the low-scoring quarter, but Ferndale responded late, hitting its first shot with 52 seconds left and then getting a turnover and a quick bucket (both by Justin Mitchell) in transition to cut its deficit to 7-5 heading to the second.
The Owls stuck to the game plan and began building the lead again, eventually going in front 20-9 late in the half — a half that saw the Jackets shoot just 5-of-29 from the floor.
“Our game plan was simple,” Kurtz said. “We were in a 2-3 and we just wanted to move and be quick and when the shot goes up, box out. Our biggest thing all year was box out, box out, That’s what we preach. We did one heck of a job with that. I could not be happier with our defensive play.”
Unfortunately for the Owls, they had another brief defensive lapse again late in the second and Ferndale finished on another 5-0 run to go into the break down 20-14.
“They were getting their points real late in quarters,” Kurtz said. “But it was the same game plan. Stay back in our 2-3. Don’t overextend. When they shoot, we box out.”
That plan continued to work in the third as Ferndale managed just four points as it turned the ball over seven times and hit just two if its 13 shots.
Harmony also struggled with turnovers (six) and shot selection (2-of-10) in the frame and only scored four points (all by Jack Bracken) as well. Bracken led all players with 15 points.
Ferndale was able to cut the lead to a single bucket in the fourth and eventually tied the game at 28-28 as Bruce Moore started making things happen on the offensive side of the floor for the Jackets.
Moore scored eight of his team-high 12 points in the stanza. He was also a handful on the glass all game long, ripping down 19 rebounds.
“We knew their big guy pulls down a lot of rebounds,” Kurtz said. “That was our focus. Put a body on him and go up. I couldn’t be happier with our guys and our performance.”
While Moore did get his share of rebounds, the Owls collected plenty as a team. Anthony Maseto led the way with 11, Bracken grabbed nine and Zach Fry had eight.
After Moore made it 28-28 with an offensive board and put back after a missed Ferndale free throw, Harmony regained the lead when Cohlton Fry slashed to the basket for a layup on the next possession. Fry netted 10 points.
The Owls never lost the lead from there, hitting five of six free throws down the stretch and getting a Bracken bucket, courtesy of a Cohlton Fry assist as the hosts finished the game on a 9-2 run.
“We work all year on free throws,” Kurtz said. “And during our timeouts and breaks, I kept telling our main ball handlers to go get it and hold on to it.”
Harmony moves on in the D-6 playoffs with the win.
The Owls play at top-seeded Williamsburg Friday. The Pirates beat Blacklick Valley 82-38 on Tuesday.
Ferndale—30
Hendershot 2 0-0 4, Moore 3 6-6 12, Haney 2 0-4 5, Mitchell 3 2-2 7, Simms 0 0-0 0, Conway 0 0-0 0, Stancombe 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 8-12 30.
Harmony—37
Bracken 5 4-7 15, Maseto 2 1-2 5, C. Fry 3 4-4 10, Boring 1 1-2 3, Z. Fry 2 0-0 4, Elias 0 0-0 0, Tarnow 0 0-0 0, Rowles 0 0-0 0, Elli 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 10-15 37.
Three-pointers: Mitchell, Haney; Bracken.
Score by Quarters
Ferndale 5 9 4 12—30
Harmony 7 13 4 13—37