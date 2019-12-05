WESTOVER — The Harmony boys basketball team brings back some experience, but like most area teams, are still low in numbers.
The Owls return seniors Adam McGarvey, David Rorabaugh, Jordan Schneider and Jayden Westover, all who saw significant time on the court last year.
“We have some nice athletic students returning,” said Harmony head coach Matt Woods. “The team is expecting our letterwinners to be the leaders and to help our underclassmen develop.
“Jayden Westover and Adam McGarvey have each started games since their freshmen seasons. They are terrific kids and are very fun to coach.”
The Owls did lose Daniel Rorabaugh and Adam Dubyak to graduation, so they will have some holes to fill.
“We lost some talent to graduation,” Woods said. “Every year is different. This season we have some guys that are willing to step up to contribute in different ways. The players have a next man up mentality. We have some players that are very confident in their abilities and are excited to start playing games.”
Harmony has just 11 players on its roster, with five of those seniors. The Owls have two freshmen up on the team this year in Cohlton Fry and Anthony Maseto. They join sophomores Curtis Boring, Alex Dubyak and T.J. Elli, as well as junior Isaac Rainey.
“We have a nice group of underclassmen on this roster,” Woods said. “They bring energy to the floor that coaches love to see. They are extremely hard working and love to compete.”
Woods said has been impressed with his team so far in the preseason.
“We have a nice mix of upperclassman experience and leadership along with the underclassman enthusiasm,” he said. “The players support each other and care about their teammates. During practice I am always hearing the players compliment each other.
“Jayden Westover is my coach on the floor. He cares about this team and is always helping out giving advice when needed.”
The Owls have long been known to control the tempo of games, and Woods feels like this could be a great plus for the team this year.
“The players that we have this year know the game,” he said. “They have the ability to adjust to the tempo of the game. There are going to be nights that we are going to want to create more trips up and down the floor. There are going to nights that we want to control the pace of the game.
“This team has a very high basketball “IQ” and hopefully we can force other teams to play to our style.”
Woods said the goals for the team are to compete for a Moshannon Valley League title.
He is being assisted by Dylan Kurtz this season.
“He has been doing an outstanding job,” Woods said. “He was on this team two years ago and the seniors had the opportunity to play with him for two seasons. He relates very well with the players. The players listen to him and respect him.”
Harmony opens the season on Friday, playing host Northern Cambria at its annual tip-off tournament at.
Roster
Seniors
*Adam McGarvey, Isaac Rainey, *David Rorabaugh, *Jordan Schneider, *Jayden Westover.
Juniors
Isaac Elias.
Sophomores
Curtis Boring, Alex Dubyak, T.J. Elli.
Freshmen
Cohlton Fry, Anthony Maseto.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
December
6-7—at Northern Cambria Tip-Off Tournament. 11—at Bald Eagle Area. 19—West Branch. 20—Northern Cambria.
January
6—Glendale. 8—at Glendale. 10—at Curwensville. 13—Portage. 15—at West Branch. 17—at St. Joseph’s Academy. 21—Blacklick Valley. 22—at Moshannon Valley. 24—Purchase Line. 28—at Purchase Line.
February
3—at Northern Cambria. 5—Moshannon Valley. 7—Johnstown Christian. 10—Curwensville. 11—at Blacklick Valley.
All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.