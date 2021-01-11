WESTOVER — The Harmony boys basketball team is under the direction of a new coach, again.
This time it’s another familiar face in former player Dylan Kurtz.
Kurtz graduated from Harmony in 2018, playing under former head coaches Matt Woods and Jason Romagna in his four years for the Owls.
Kurtz has also helped coach the Owls’ varsity baseball team the past two years as well.
He said helping with baseball has given him some insight on how he plans to approach his first varsity head coaching job.
“Being an assistant coach for baseball I was able to see how much more goes into coaching than just x’s and o’s,” Kurtz said. “Coaching baseball and having that experience helped me take over the boys job because I knew what it was going to take and I didn’t have to go in blind.”
Kurtz inherited a very young team, with just four letterwinners back for the 2021 season.
There are just nine players on the squad, including returners Isaac Elias, Curtis Boring, Cohlton Fry and Anthony Maseto.
Kurtz said with the smaller numbers, every starting position is up for grabs.
“At the start of the season all five starting positions were open,” he said. “I have kids competing hard everyday in practice for those five spots. It is up to each individual player to win one of those spots.”
The low numbers have been tough for the school, which has struggled to field a junior varsity team in recent years.
“I have faith and confidence in the kids that I do have on the team,” Kurtz said. “When I do have to go to my bench I believe that they are very capable of giving me quality time.”
In addition to his four letterwinners, Kurtz also has senior Zach Fry, junior T.J. Elli, sophomore Lucas Tarnow and freshmen Jack Bracken and Foster Rowles.
“The team this year is young, very hungry, and coachable,” Kurtz said. “Harmony in the past has always had athletes. This year, I am fortunate to have athletes with a very high understanding of the game.”
Kurtz said the coronavirus pandemic has been tough, but the team is doing what they can.
“It has been as challenging for us as it has been for everyone,” he said. “We have been doing the best with what we’re able to do. Through all the COVID-19 protocols one thing that hasn’t been affected is these kids hunger for the game.”
Kurtz said the team has set down to work out what its goals are.
“As like any other year our goal is to win the league,” he said. “More importantly I want to see this team grow from game to game. At the end of the season, I wanna be able to see a substantial growth from the start of the season to the end of the season.”
Kurtz will be assisted this season by Jeremy Bracken.
“I am fortunate to have Jeremy, I am a young coach and having an assistant that has coaching experience and life experience has made my transition from assistant to head coach smooth,” he said. “Jeremy knows the team well, he has coached most of these kids at the junior high level.”
The Owls open the season on Monday at Moshannon Valley.
Roster
Seniors
*Issac Elias, Zach Fry.
Juniors
*Curtis Boring, T.J. Elli.
Sophomores
*Cohlton Fry, *Anthony Maseto, Lucas Tarnow.
Freshmen
Jack Bracken, Foster Rowles.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
January
18—at Moshannon Valley. 22—Purchase Line. 23—Curwensville, 1:30 p.m. 25—at Blacklick Valley, 7 p.m. 28—at Ferndale.
February
1—at Curwensville, 7:15 p.m. 3—Glendale. 5—St. Joseph’s Academy. 8—West Branch. 10—Moshannon Valley. 12—at Northern Cambria. 16—Blacklick Valley. 18—DuBois Central Catholic.
March
1—at Johnstown Christian.
All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.