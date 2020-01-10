CURWENSVILLE — The Harmony boys basketball team outscored host Curwensville 15-5 in the second quarter Friday evening at Patton Hall to help it take a 7-point lead to the break.
The Owls never lost the advantage in the second half, leading by as many as 10 in the third quarter before pulling away down the stretch for a 55-39 victory.
Curtis Boring, who had 11 of his game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter, led three Owls in double figures. Jayden Westover (12) and Adam McGarvey (10) also scored in double digits.
Curwensville took a 12-9 lead in the first quarter, thanks in large part to Ty Terry, who netted eight of his team-high 13 in the stanza.
The Golden Tide also led the turnover battle 6-3 in the first to help them build the lead.
But Harmony took much better care of the basketball in the second quarter, only turning it over once, and got balanced scoring with every starter scoring.
Meanwhile, the Tide went cold from the field, connecting on just one of their 10 shots from the field. Curwensville managed just five second-quarter points and trailed the visitors 24-17 at the half.
“We controlled the ball,” Harmony head coach Matt Woods said. “There weren’t a whole lot of turnovers and we were patient on offense.”
Harmony came out on fire in the third quarter, hitting its first four shots from the floor and five of its first six.
Westover scored the Owls first six points of the third, helping them push the lead to 10 points, 30-20.
“Curwensville came out in a man-to-man (in the second half) and our guys were hoping they would do that,” Woods said. “They’ve been working really hard at it. They’ve been flashing to the basket, creating opportunities and getting points.”
But Curwensville was also able to make most of its shots in the quarter, going 5-of-8 from the field and adding four free throws to match the Owls point-for-point in the quarter.
Trevor Lansberry had five points in the third and Scott Condon netted three as the Tide found themselves trailing by seven (38-31) heading to the fourth quarter.
“I thought we played a pretty decent third quarter,” Wassil said. “We still have a tendency to hurry a possession or not get the ball reversed or recognize a mismatch and things like that. But honestly I think the game turned when we missed some layups inside and missed some opportunities by not catching the ball. We had three of four opportunities where we were right next to the hoop and didn’t catch the ball and it was a turnover. If we score those, I think we close the gap.”
Instead, Curwensville went just 3-of-15 from the floor, while Boring and the Owls hit on six of their 10 shots.
“Curtis is just thriving late in the game,” Woods said. “He puts himself in the weight room all the time and he has really improved his athleticism and it’s showing in the fourth quarter.”
The Owls led 47-37 with 4:46 left in the game when Curwensville went on a 4-minute scoring drought that effectively took any chance of a late rally out of play.
With the loss, the Golden Tide slipped to 1-7 overall and 1-2 in the Mo Valley League.
“We’re still struggling,” Wassil said. “When you lose a game like that it just goes to show we have a long way to do. A lot of it isn’t as much physical as it is mental. It’s frustrating, but we’re going to keep working at it.”
Harmony, winners of two of its last three, improved to 2-8 overall and 2-2 in the MVL.
“It’s starting to click,” Woods said. “They are coming together more as a team. As the season goes on, these kids care about each other and it’s showing on the court.”
The Owls are back in action Monday, hosting Portage.
Curwensville travels to Elk County Catholic on Tuesday.
Harmony—55
Boring 8 2-2 21, Elias 1 1-2 , Westover 5 2-4 12, McGarvey 3 4-7 10, Schneider 2 1-2 5, Fry 1 0-0 2, Rorabaugh 1 0-0 2, Maseto 0 0-3 0. Totals: 21 10-18 55.
Curwensville—39
McGarry 0 3-4 3, Terry 5 1-4 13, Condon 2 2-5 6, Lansberry 3 3-4 9, Miller 3 2-5 8, Lezzer 0 0-0 0, Swatsworth 0 0-0 0, Rowles 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 11-23 39.
Three-pointers: Boring 3 Terry 2.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 9 15 14 17—55
Curwensville 12 5 14 8—39