CURWENSVILLE — Hannah Bloom is involved in several extracurricular activities at Curwensville High School, including soccer and cheerleading.
The daughter of Jessica Bloom, Hannah has earned multiple letters in both.
She started playing soccer when she was seven and has three varsity letters. She took up cheerleading in seventh grade and earned three letters in that as well, including serving as a captain.
She played defense for the Lady Tide much of her varsity career, helping the Lady Tide to a 6-8-1 record and playoff berth in a pandemic-shortened season that impacted the way she viewed playing sports.
“It changed my outlook by how any game could be the last game you will ever play, the last time that you will ever play with your teammates, and that you had to play like every game is your last,” she said.
Bloom, who has a pair of younger brothers, Christian (9) and Isaiah (7), was able to play soccer and cheer with her sister Tiffany, who is a sophomore.
Soccer is Bloom’s favorite sport.
It’s what I have been playing the longest and I enjoy playing the most,” she said. “My favorite thing about sports is being a part of a team and having fun.”
Playing sports has also helped Bloom continue her academic career.
“My greatest sport accomplishment is getting an offer from Point Park University to play soccer in college,” she said.
Bloom plans to accept the offer and join the Pioneers, while taking up secondary education as a major.
In addition to soccer and cheerleading, Bloom is a member of Student Council, Girls group and Literature club. She also volunteers her time as a SAY soccer referee for Curwensville Rec Soccer.