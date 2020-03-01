STATE COLLEGE — West Branch football standout Ayden Gutierrez was one of 19 athletes picked to receive a scholarship from The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame, Central Pennsylvania Chapter during its 23rd annual scholar-athlete awards dinner on Sunday afternoon at the Penn State Hotel and Conference Center.
Gutierrez received the Central Pennsylvania Coaches Association Scholarship in memory of former Philipsburg-Osceola coach Jack Bailey and Indian Valley coach Gawen Stoker worth $1,000.
“It was a tremendous honor to even be invited, let alone win an award,” said Gutierrez. “Winning the award was a true blessing. Being a student-athlete is very important to me, and I pride myself on striving to be the best that I can both in the classroom and on the field.
“The award was sort of a testament to how hard I have been pushing myself, and how hard all of those guys in the room yesterday push themselves.”
Each high school involved with the NFF/CHOF nominates a player that demonstrates excellence in the classroom, on the field and in the community.
The 19 winners are then selected from 49 scholar-athletes all nominated by coaches.
“Ayden is a tremendous young man,” said Warriors head football coach Kevin Hubler. “Being honored at the National Football Foundation banquet as a scholar-athlete is an accomplishment in itself. Being selected as a scholarship winner shows the impact Ayden has made in the classroom, on the field and in the community.
“Ayden, and what he’s been able to accomplish, will leave a lasting impact at West Branch for many years to come”
The Warrior quarterback recently signed his letter of intent to play both football and baseball at Grove City College. He is currently a captain on the basketball team, which plays in the PIAA First Round against Sto-Rox on Saturday at Sewickley Academy.
Gutierrez is also the senior class president, the National Honor Society president, Chief Editor of the Warrior Watch (school newspaper), Editor of the Yearbook, member of the Envirothon team, member of the African Drumming Club, and volunteer within the youth sports leagues at the school.
Since initiating the awards banquet in 1998, the Central Pennsylvania Chapter has awarded a total of $268,000 in scholarship money while honoring 879 scholar-athletes from high schools located in its 25-county coverage area.
Jackson Boyer of Bellwood-Antis HS was honored with the prestigious Joe Sarra Award, in honor of the late Penn State football assistant coach. The award is presented to the nominee with the most outstanding community service.
Also winning $1,000 scholarships were Williamsburg’s Adam Uplinger (Drayer Physical Therapy), State College’s Nathan Lusk (Abundance Wealth Counselors), Bald Eagle Area’s Asher Burkett (Confers Jewelers), Bishop Guilfoyle’s John Donoughe (DelGrosso’s Family of Companies), Central Cambria’s Dylan Long (Gardner’s Candies), DuBois’ Chase Husted (Hoss’s Steak and Sea House), Clarion’s Mitchell Knepp (Lezzer Lumber Company), Penns Valley’s Austin Fisher (First Citizens Community Bank), Everett’s Cameron Mellott (PFG Inc.) and Mount Union’s Christopher Dodd (Nittany Media).
Also, Brookville’s Ian Thrush (HRI Inc.), Richland’s Koby Bailey (NFF & CHOF Central Pa. Chapter), Northern Bedford’s Colby Imler (M&T Bank), Bedford’s Jesse Arnold (Stahl Sheaffer Engineering), Ridgway’s Paul Gresco (Bob Mittinger), Williamsport’s Ethan Williamson (C&N Bank), Loyalsock Township’s Simone Mileto (Jersey Shore State Bank) and St. Marys’ Cain Pfoutz (Loviscky & Associates).
The NFF, Central Pennsylvania Chapter is one of 121 chapters nationwide involving over 12,000 members. The wide reach of the Central Pennsylvania Chapter encompasses 25 counties and 101 high schools.
Founded in 1947 with early leadership from General Douglas MacArthur, legendary Army coach Earl “Red” Blaik and immortal journalist Grantland Rice, The NFF & College Hall of Fame is a non-profit education organization that runs programs designed to use the power of amateur football in developing scholarship, citizenship and athletic achievement in young people.