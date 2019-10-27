RIDGWAY — Clearfield’s Avry Grumblatt is headed to states after finishing sixth on Saturday at the District 9 Class AA Championships in Ridgway.
Grumblatt crossed the line in a time of 21:12.
Teammate Amanda McCracken was 15th with w time of 22:38, while Scarlett Singleton placed 19th in 24:07.
Punxsutawney’s Olivia Roberts won the race in 19:44. St. Marys won the team title.
The Bison’s top finisher was Trevor Franek, who placed 14th in time of 18:49.6. Teammate Ben Luzier was right behind him in 15th with a time of 18:49.9.
Simon Quigley was 30th in 20:11. Tyler Olson (32nd) and Michael Odrosky (33rd) also competed for the Bison.
Grumblatt returns to action on Saturday at the PIAA Tournament, held in Hershey.