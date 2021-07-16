CURWENSVILLE — Putting away Kuntz Motors with a two-game sweep in their opening-round Federation League playoff series, the visiting Brookville Grays pounded out 16 hits in a 16-1 five-inning win at Curwensville High School Thursday night.
Now it’s on to the best-of-five semifinals for the No. 2 seed Grays starting as early as Sunday against No. 3-seeded Rossiter, which got a game two forfeit win over the Pulaski Generals also Thursday.
The Kuntz Motors squad, comprised mostly of high school-aged players from Curwensville, finished with an overall record of 4-19.
Meanwhile, the Grays (17-6) carry a 12-game winning streak into their series with the Miners. They were swept by the Miners in a five-inning doubleheader in Rossiter back on June 15 and dropped their third straight game at the time to Sykesville on June 16 and haven’t lost since.
“We have kids who are going into ninth grade who played a lot this summer and it was a huge learning experience for them, seeing how some of the college guys and others who have been around the game carry themselves and prepare for games,” Kuntz Motors head coach Ike Graham said.
“This is a development thing for us and we want to win games, but we’re realistic too. And I think it really helped us this spring in the high school season after doing this last year, so we appreciate the Federation League letting us in the league, and I think Clearfield would say the same thing.”
Against Kuntz Motors, the Grays scored all of their runs in their first four at-bats, including four runs in each of the first and second innings before adding five runs in the third and three more in the fourth.
“We came out again tonight and didn’t get off to a good start and it snowballed on us, but Brookville is a quality team and they’ll battle for the title,” Graham said.
Jake Meeker, Jamison Rhoades and Tanner LaBenne each had three hits. Meeker singled three times and scored three runs, Rhoades doubled twice and drove in six runs while scoring three.
He doubled in two runs in the second, singled in two in the third and doubled in two more in the fourth. LaBenne drove in three runs, doubling once.
Chase Palmer doubled in two runs in the first inning while starting and winning pitcher Hunter Geer had two hits with a double and two RBIs with three runs scored.
The second rising Brookville Raiders senior to start on the mound in as many days, Geer allowed four hits while striking out four with no walks in a 47-pitch, four-inning outing. Brady Caylor threw a scoreless fifth to close out the game.
Kuntz Motors’ lone run came in the second when Shane Sunderlin led off with a double and with two outs, Chase Graham’s bloop single to right pushed home courtesy runner Conner Luzier. Sunderlin had two of the team’s four hits. Logan Kunkle singled off Caylor in the fifth.
“We had a lot of young guys and some older who hadn’t seen the field in a long time,” Graham said. “I think we were competitive most of the year and I don’t think these two games were indicative of the team that we were all season.”
Brookville—16
Brady Carrier 3b-p 2210, Joey Lopez ss-cf 3310, Jake Meeker c 4331, Jamison Rhoades rf-1b 4336, Hunter Geer p-lf 4322, Chase Palmer cf-rf 3113, Tanner LaBenne 1b 3033, Owen Caylor 2b 0000, Drew Beichner lf-3b 4010, Kane McCall 2b-ss 4110. Totals: 31-16-16-15.
Kuntz Motors—1
Logan Kunkle ss 3010, Tyler Lee 2b-p 3000, Derek Dixon 1b 3010, Shane Sunderlin p-3b 2020, Hunter Hipps cf 2000, Jesse Husted 3b-2b 2000, Chase Graham lf 2011, Hunter Tkacik c 1000, Conner Luzier cr-c 1100. Totals: 21-1-5-1.
Score By Innings
Brookville 445 30—16 16 1
Kuntz Motors 010 00— 1 5 4
LOB: Brookville 5, Kuntz Motors 5. DP: Kuntz Motors: 2B: Rhoades 2, Geer, Palmer, LaBenne, Sunderlin. SAC: Palmer.
Pitching
Brookville: Geer 4 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 SO, 0 BB. B. Caylor 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO, 0 BB.
Kuntz Motors: Sunderlin 2 2/3 IP, 11 H, 13 R, 6 ER, 2 SO, 3 BB; Lee 2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 SO, 0 BB.
Winning pitcher: Geer. Losing pitcher: Sunderlin.