CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville wrestling team has 14 kids on the squad this season, which is about the same as it had last year when it went 11-10 in dual meets.
The Tide only need to fill 13 spots this season since the PIAA reduced the number of weight classes down one from 14, but seventh-year head coach Dean Swatsworth says his team will still have difficulties putting a full team on the mat.
“We’re still going to struggle to fill a lineup,” he said. “We are going to try to get kids moved around and try to match up the best we can to ultimately get everyone a match and try win a dual meet at the same time.”
Curwensville currently has just nine dual meets scheduled due to the pandemic making it hard to put together a larger slate with so few tournaments still happening and some schools still not ready to open their seasons.
“Right now, we have nine dual meets and districts,” Swatsworth said. “We’re practicing hard. We’re trying to get as much done as we can so we’re ready for the end of the year. We need to get as many matches as we can because mat time is key.”
The Golden Tide have eight letterwinners, including seniors Duane Brady and Jake McCracken, who have stepped up as leaders. Other letterwinners are juniors Jake Carfley, Dylan Harmic, Brennen Moore, Josh Shaffer and Mitchell Sutika and freshman Nik Fegert.
“We only have two seniors this year, but they’re good leaders,” Swatsworth said. “But our whole team just comes together and everyone pushes each other. I don’t really have to yell at anyone or tell them, ‘let’s go’ because someone on the team has already done that. It makes coaching in that aspect a little bit easier. We have good leadership on the team and it makes it more fun.”
The Golden Tide also have sophomores Damian Brady, Chris Fegert, Chase Irwin and JD Strong on the team as well as freshmen Lucas Aughenbaugh and Ryder Kuklinski, who Swatsworth expects to hit the ground running.
“We brought up a couple younger kids that showed great things in junior high and they’re going to fill some spots in our lineup,” he said. “I’m excited to see how they do.”
Curwensville has a pair of returning regional qualifiers in Carfley, who was fourth at 106 at districts, and McCracken, who was the D-9 runner-up at 170. Fegert (126), Brady (182) and Moore (220) were all fifth in the district tournament, giving Swatsworth a nice nucleus of battle-tested wrestlers to build around.
Carfley was 27-12 a season ago. McCracken went 24-9 and Brady finished at 22-11.
The Golden Tide did lose Zach Holland to graduation. Holland won a D-9 title, was a regional runner-up and a sixth-place finisher at PIAAs at 138 last season.
“We have some kids who are ready to wrestle,” Swatsworth said. “We’re going to practice as hard as we can and be ready when we have a dual meet. Our AD (Allen Leigey) has been working hard to get us matches, and we’ll wrestle whatever we can and do what we can to be ready for districts.”
Ultimately for Swatsworth and the Golden Tide, the goals for the season are simply to use every day they are able to compete to work hard and get better.
“Every day that we’re allowed in the room, we just work as hard as we can and try to get better every day,” he said. “If we have a match we’re going to wrestle, if we don’t we’re going to practice. If we have a dual meet, we’re going to try and win it. Ultimately we’re going to push toward districts and see how well we can do there.”
Curwensville was scheduled to open its season Thursday, hosting Brookville, but that match was postponed. The next dual meet on the schedule is Monday at Punxsutawney.
Roster
Seniors
*Duane Brady, *Jake McCracken.
Juniors
*Jacob Carfley, *Dylan Harmic, *Brennen Moore, *Josh Shaffer, *Mitchell Sutika.
Sophomores
Damian Brady, Chris Fegert, *Nik Fegert, Chase Irwin, JD Strong.
Freshmen
Lucas Aughenbaugh, Ryder Kuklinski.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
January
14—Brookville. 18—at Punxsutawney. 21—at Sheffield. 28—Clarion. 30—at West Branch, TBA.
February
2—Moshannon Valley. 4—Glendale. 15—at Redbank Valley. 18—at Brockway.
Varsity matches begin at 7 p.m.