CURWENSVILLE — Despite winning just two bouts on the mat Monday evening at Patton Hall, the Curwensville wrestling team defeated visiting Punxsutawney 45-29.
The Chucks won five of the seven head-to-head matchups, but the Golden Tide picked up six forfeits to notch its eighth dual meet win of the season.
“You just try to win your head-to-head matches in meets like these,” Curwensville head coach Dean Swatsworth said. “We went 2-5, so we didn’t do that.”
“There were a lot of good matchups, but we got caught on our back a couple times. I tell the kids I’d rather see them make mistakes in dual meets and mess up and learn from it and then when you get to districts, you know what you’re doing. The whole season is just a lead up to the end of the year and these are just matches to get us ready.”
Curwensville jumped out to a 27-0 lead, thanks to forfeit wins from Nick Holbert (220), Jacob Carfley (106), Caleb Stiles (120) and Nick Fegert (126) and a decision from Brennen McCarthy (285). There was no bout at 113.
McCarthy weighed in at 220, but moved up to face Punxsy’s Hunter Harris at 285. McCarthy notched a late takedown in the first period, rode Harris the entire second and then added a reversal midway through the third to take a 4-0 lead.
He got reversed by Harris late in the third and nearly went to his back against the bigger opponent, but he was able to get back to his base and hold on for the 4-2 victory.
“You have to watch getting rolled around when you’re wrestling a kid bigger than you, but I thought Brennen did a good job,” Swatsworth said. “Brennen wanted to bump up and wrestle. He told me he didn’t want a forfeit, he wanted to wrestle, so I was happy we had some guys to move around and make that happen.”
Punxsutawney won at 132 and 138, getting a first-period fall from Brady Smith and a second-period fall from Garrett Fischer to inch back into the meet, but Curwensville took the next two bouts to clinch the meet.
Zach Holland won by forfeit at 145, while Adam Straw used a half to deck Vincenzo Scott at 1:26 to make the score 39-12.
Grant Miller nabbed a pin at 152 for the Chucks before Punxsutawney forfeited to Jake McCracken at 170.
“Two of our better guys didn’t get a chance to wrestle tonight, but there’s nothing you can do about that,” Swatsworth said. “They had a couple injuries. It would have been nice to see some other matchups, but you can’t do much about that.”
Punxsy’s Garrett Eddy finished off the meet with a technical fall for the Chucks to set the final.
With the win, Curwensville improved to 8-7 and also qualified for the D-9 team duals as well.
“It’s been a while (since the team went to team duals),” Swatsworth said. “That’s a big accomplishment. These kids come in and work hard every day and one of their goals was to make it to team duals. I’m proud of these guys. They come to work every day. Some of our kids wrestled well tonight and some just didn’t have things go their way tonight.”
Curwensville is back in action Jan. 23 at St. Marys.
Curwensville 45,
Punxsuatwney 29
220—Nick Holbert, C, won by forfeit. (6-0).
285—Brennen McCarthy, C, dec. Hunter Harris, P, 4-2. (9-0).
106—Jacob Carfley, C, won by forfeit. (15-0).
113—No bout.
120—Caleb Stiles, C, won by forfeit. (21-0).
126—Nick Fegert, C, won by forfeit. (27-0).
132—Brady Smith, P, pinned Mitchell Sutika, C, 1:13. (27-6).
138—Garrett Fischer, P, pinned Josh Shaffer, C, 2:17. (27-12).
145—Zach Holland, C, won by forfeit. (33-12).
152—Adam Straw, C, pinned Vincenzo Scott, P, 1:26. (39-12).
160—Grant Miller, P, pinned Noah Brady, C, 1:16. (39-18)
170—Jake McCracken, C, won by forfeit. (45-18).
182—Joshua Miller, P, pinned Duane Brady, C, 2:55. (45-24).
195—Garrett Eddy, P, tech fal Gage Roos, C, 18-3, 1:59. (45-29).