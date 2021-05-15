CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville baseball team had its chances Friday against visiting Punxsutawney, but was unable to come up with a clutch hit in a 10-0 loss to the Chucks.
The Golden Tide stranded seven runners on base in the third through fifth innings while the game was still close. But the Chucks put five on the board in the top of the sixth to extend a 4-0 lead to a 9-0 advantage.
Curwensville was held to just four hits by two Punxsy pitchers, but also drew four walks and reached twice on errors. The Tide left nine runners on base in the game.
“The effort was there, we just couldn’t come up with some timely hits,” Curwensville head coach Tom Harzinksi said. “We left a lot of guys on base and that could have changed some momentum early in the game if we get a couple runs on the board.”
The Chucks struck for two in the first off Tide starter Chase Graham, who gave up a leadoff double to Isaac London and a 2-run double to Carter Savage but pitched out of the jam with limited damage by getting a strikeout and a flyout with two runners on.
After giving up a leadoff single to Jake Sikora in the second, Graham was replaced on the mound by Shane Sunderlin, who kept the Punxsy offense relatively quiet until the sixth.
London hit a solo home run in the fourth and Peyton Hetrick recorded an RBI single in the fifth, but the Tide were still in the game, down 4-0 after five.
But the Chucks struck for five runs, only one earned, in the sixth to chase Sunderlin from the mound. Sunderlin tossed 4 1/3 innings, scattering nine hits and walking two. He struck out four batters and gave up six runs — only three of which were earned.
Jake McCracken came in to get the final two outs of the sixth, allowing an unearned run, and Tyler Lee pitched the seventh. He gave up back-to-back doubles to London and Zeke Bennett and an RBI groundout to Savage, who recorded four RBIs on the day.
“Shane kept us in the game until the sixth inning and then McCracken and Lee came in and got some work,” Harzinski said.
The Chucks collected 15 hits off the four Tide pitchers.
Ashton Stonbraker led the way with four. London had three extra base hits and scored four runs, while Bennett and Sikora each had a pair of hits. Sikora had a 2-run single in the sixth.
Sikora got the win for the Chucks, tossing the first four innings and giving up two hits and four walks, while striking out seven. Josh Tyger notched a 3-inning save, also allowing two hits, while fanning one.
Curwensville’s biggest threat of the game came in the fifth inning with no outs when both Spencer Hoover and Thad Butler reached base — Hoover on an error and Butler on a fielder’s choice. But Tyger pitched out of the frame without allowing a run.
The Golden Tide also loaded the bases in the third against Sikora, who issued walks to Lee, Hoover and Keegan Wilson. But Sikora was able to mix in three strikeouts as well to keep the Tide off the board.
Butler paced the Tide offense with two hits, including a first-inning double.
Curwensville fell to 8-8 with the loss, while Punxsy improved to 8-8.
“This was a good look at the kind of team we’re probably going to see in the playoffs,” Harzinski said. “We’ll get back at it Monday and come out ready to play.”
The Golden Tide are back in action Monday, playing host to West Branch.
Punxsutawney—10
London 2b 5431, Bennett cf 5120, Tyger 3b-p 3200, Savage 1b 4014, Stonbraker c 4041, Miller cr 0200, Long dh 2010, Henretta lf 2110, Dinger pr 0000, Hetrick ss 3012, Sikora p-3b 3022 Lott cr 0000, Wood rf 2000, Phillips ph 1000. Totals: 34-10-15-10.
Curwensville—0
Hoover c 3000, Butler rf-3b-lf 4020, Wilson 1b 3000, McCracken cf-p-2b 3000, Mullins ss 3000, Brown dh 2010, C. Fegert lf-cf 0000, Sunderlin 3b-p-3b 3010, N. Fegert cr 0000, Graham p-rf 3000, Lee 2b-p 2000. Totals: 26-0-4-0.
Score by Innings
Punxsutawney 200 115 1—10 15 3
Curwensville 000 000 0— 0 4 2
Errors—Stonbraker, London 2; Wilson, Lee. LOB—Punxsutawney 10, Curwensville 9. DP—Punxsutawney. 2B—London 2, Savage, Long, Bennett; Butler. HR—London (solo, 4th). SAC—Wood. SF—Savage, Hetrick. SB—Henretta. CS—Wood (by Hoover), Bennett (by Hoover). WP—McCracken 2. Balk—Sunderlin.
Pitching
Punxsutawney: Sikora—4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 7 SO; Tyger—3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Curwensville: Graham—1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Sunderlin—4 1/3 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO; McCracken—2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Lee—1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Sikora. LP—Graham. Save—Tyger.
Time—2:25.