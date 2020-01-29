CURWENSVILLE — With an electric atmosphere and plenty of fan support as they celebrated Senior Night, the Curwensville boys basketball team jumped out to a 15-6 lead over Glendale in the first quarter Wednesday evening at Patton Hall.
While the Vikings settled in and tied things up at the half 28-28, foul trouble for them and the hot hand of Tide guard Trevor Lansberry was too much to overcome and the hosts pulled away for a 67-55 victory.
Lansberry poured in 36 points, including 12 in the decisive fourth quarter, and the Tide’s lone senior Adam Miller recorded 13, with six of his coming in the final frame.
“It goes to show the kind of kid that Adam is that with the struggling season we’re having this year that many people come out and support our team on Senior Night,” Curwensville head coach Matt Wassil said. “A lot of those kids were his classmates and our team definitely fed off that energy. You could tell they enjoyed that kind of crowd. It was nice to see.”
Lansberry scored 12 in the first quarter, hitting a pair of 3-pointers as well as driving to the hoop, to help the Tide take a 20-12 lead after one.
“Trevor has played really well since about the second game that Ty (Terry) was out (injured),” Wassil said. “He realized that he can’t be a jump shooter, that’s not his thing. That doesn’t mean he can’t shoot the ball, but we want him to shoot rhythm shots.
“We don’t want him taking shots off the dribble or things like that. We want him attacking the hoop and getting out in transition because he is a blur against some of these teams in the open court. That’s where he is really thriving.”
Lansberry and the Tide cooled off in the second quarter, shooting just 3-of-13 from the field as a team, while the Vikings got back into the game by dominating the boards.
The Vikings hit 7-of-12 from the floor in the second quarter, nearly all of the points coming from second-chance shots from offensive boards. Glendale held a 21-9 advantage on the glass at the half
Ryan Sinclair, who led the Vikings with 18 points, scored eight in the second.
“Momentum started to turn their way because we weren’t rebounding the ball,” Wassil said. “We had guys standing and watching, and they’re a big team. They have some tall guys that can rebound. We kind of fell asleep and they converted by rebounding the ball.
“We went a little bit cold shooting the ball too. Give Glendale credit, they battled back. But we said at halftime that it was a 16-minute game. We’re knotted up, so let’s play 16 minutes and see what happens.”
Sinclair continued to find open looks as he scored six more in the third, but Lansberry heated up again for the Tide, netting nine points.
With Curwensville head 39-37, Glendale was hit with a technical foul and Terry hit both free throws to make it 41-37. The Tide kept the four-point cushion, taking a 43-39 advantage to the fourth.
Once there, the Tide quickly got the lead to 10 with a 8-2 run, capped by a Miller bucket that made it 51-41.
“We got aggressive to the hoop and Adam Miller made some nice shots inside that kind of got us going,” Wassil said. “And Trevor was attacking the hoop. And the biggest thing is we played a little bit better defensively and forced them into some tougher shots in the third quarter.”
Glendale cut it to 51-44 on a Justin Jasper 3-pointer, but Sinclair fouled out soon after that and Loegen Smeal followed about a minute later, taking two starters off the floor for the Vikings with about four minutes left to play.
With the score 55-46 and coming off a timeout, the Tide broke the Viking press when Danny McGarry (also the Curwensville quarterback) inbounded the ball to an open Terry (a wide receiver on the football team) for an easy layup and an 11-point lead.
The teams traded buckets the rest of the way with Tide coming out with the 67-55 victory to up its record to 2-15 overall and 2-5 in the Moshannon Valley League.
Scott Condon scored nine points for the Tide, while Terry netted six.
Logan Cree scored 10 for the Vikings, while Justin Jasper and Jackson Kitko had eight apiece. Kitko added 10 rebounds. Colt Bickford added eight boards and Sinclair grabbed seven.
The Golden Tide host Johnsonburg on Friday.
“We’ve been seeing progress since the Brockway game last Friday,” Wassil said. “We sat down and had some man-to-man conversations about what they thought and what their goals were and we actually practiced less on the court that week than we did all year and it seemed to make an improvement by mentally focusing on things that we can accomplish.
“I’m hoping this game can springboard us. You could tell they believed in what we were saying, but the results weren’t quite there. Now we have a positive result and hopefully they keep driving for that.”
Glendale fell to 6-11 overall and 4-3 in MVL play. The Vikings host Williamsburg on Friday.
Glendale—55
Cree 5 0-0 10, Jasper 3 0-0 8, Sinclair 9 0-0 18, Lo. Smeal 1 1-2 4, Kitko 4 0-0 8, Bickford 4 1-3 9, La. Smeal 0 0-0 0, Monohan 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 2-5 55.
Curwensville—67
McGarry 1 0-1 3, Lezzer 0 0-1 0, Condon 4 1-2 9, Lansberry 12 9-14 36, Miller 6 1-2 13, Terry 1 4-6 6. Totals: 24 15-26 67.
Three-pointers: Jasper 2; Lansberry 3, McGarry 4.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 12 16 11 16—55
Curwensville 20 8 15 24—67