CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville wrestling team jumped out to a 12-0 lead over Redbank Valley Thursday evening at Patton Hall, courtesy of pins by Jake McCracken and Duane Brady.
But the Golden Tide were unable to break through in the win column the rest of the night as the Bulldogs used five falls, three forfeits and two major decisions in the 59-12 victory.
Despite the loss, Curwensville head coach Dean Swatsworth was pleased with his team’s effort in their first action of the season.
“Not one kid went out and gave up and that is what we’ve been preaching,” Swatsworth said. “Go out there and give 110 percent for six long minutes and whatever it ends up is fine as long as you come off the mat and know you tried your hardest. That’s all that matters.
“Some of their kids are good, and we matched up well with them. We had some good matches and we had some that didn’t go the way we thought maybe they could have, but (Redbank Valley) is a good team and you can’t take anything away from them.”
McCracken got things started for the Golden Tide with a fall at 170, needing 2:57 to turn Coltin Bartley and pin him after building a 9-1 advantage.
Brady kept the momentum on the Curwensville’s side with a another second-period fall, reversing Zeldon Fisher to his back and pinning him in 2:24.
Redbank’s Aiden Gardner got the Bulldogs on the board with a 58-second fall over Gage Roos at 195 and Carsen Rupp followed that up with a 13-4 major decision over Brennen McCarty.
The Bulldogs then got forfeits at three of the next four weight classes and a hard-fought 1-point decision to suddenly put some distance on the scoreboard 31-12.
Kobe Bonanno (285), Ridge Cook (113) and Alex Carlson (120) took the forfeits, while Cole Bish bested Jacob Carfley 4-3 in the feature bout of the night.
Carfley led 2-1 after the first period, scoring the initial takedown before Bish earned a last-second escape to cut the deficit.
Bish chose down in the second and scored a quick escape. He added a takedown midway through the period and kept control throughout, taking a 4-2 advantage to the third.
Carfley earned an escape to make it 4-3 but couldn’t find a way to get through Bish’s defense as the period came to a close.
At 126, Trenten Rupp shook off a slow start against Nick Fegert, who led 2-1 after the first period, on the way to a 12-4 major decision.
After Fegert scored a reverse to go on top 4-1 early in the second, Rupp had an escape, takedown and three nearfall points to take a 7-4 lead to the third where he turned Fegert two more times for five nearfall points.
Redbank then picked up third-period pins in the next two bouts as the conditioning and experience of already having a tournament and dual meet under their belts this season began to show.
“They’ve wrestled six-minute matches already and they’re going to know what it’s like to push through,” Swatsworth said. “But I have to say as dead tired as some of our kids were, they pushed right through it. I’m proud of them for that.”
Dalton Bish led Mitchell Sutika 4-0 when he pinned him at 4:42 in the 132-pound bout and Kris Shaffer had a 3-0 advantage against Zach Shaffer when he took top to start the third and eventually worked the Tide 138-pounder to his back at 5:47.
There was no bout at 145 as Redbank Valley elected to bump Ethan Wiant to 152 where he overcame a first-period takedown from Adam Straw to turn the tables and earn the fall at 1:24.
Noah Anderson finished the dual off with a fall over Noah Brady at 1:09 in the 160-pound bout.
“We saw a lot of good things and we saw some things we need to work on,” Swatsworth said. “It was a good match to gauge what we need to work on.
“And I tell the kids, ‘you’re working toward the end of the year. Every mistake you make, you want to make it now. You are working toward the end of the year because that’s when it all counts.’”
Redbank Valley improved to 2-0 with the win.
Curwensville is back in action Saturday at the Ridgway Duals.
Redbank Valley 59,
Curwensville 12
170—Jake McCracken, C, pinned Coltin Bartley, RV, 2:57. (0-6).
182—Duane Brady, C, pinned Zeldon Fisher, RV, 2:24. (0-12).
195—Aiden Gardner, RV, pinned Gage Roos, C, 0:58. (6-12).
220—Carsen Rupp, RV, maj. dec. Brennen McCarty, C, 13-4. (10-12).
285—Kobe Bonanno, RV, won by forfeit. (16-12).
106—Cole Bish, RV, dec. Jacob Carfley, C, 4-3. (19-12).
113—Ridge Cook, RV, won by forfeit. (25-12).
120—Alex Carlson, RV, won by forfeit. (31-12).
126—Trenten Rupp, RV, maj. dec. Nick Fegert, C, 12-4. (35-12).
132—Dalton Bish, RV, pinned Mitchell Sutika, C, 4:42. (41-12).
138—Kris Shaffer, RF, pinned Zach Shaffer, C, 5:47. (47-12).
145—No bout.
152—Ethan Wiant, RV, pinned Adam Straw, C, 1:24. (53-12).
160—Noah Anderson, RV, pinned Noah Brady, C, 1:09. (59-12).