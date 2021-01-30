CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville boys basketball team dug itself out of a first-half hole Friday evening at Patton Hall and briefly led visiting Brockway in the third quarter.
But the Rovers regained the lead at the end of frame, went on an 8-0 run to start the fourth and held on to beat the Golden Tide 57-55.
Curwensville led 12-10 in the first quarter, thanks to five points from Scott Condon and treys from Trevor Lansberry and Ty Terry.
But Brockway ended the first on an 11-0 run and scored the opening five points of the second to take a 26-12 advantage .
“We didn’t play as well as we could have in the first half defensively,” Curwensville head coach Matt Wassil said. “We were up at one point and they ended up finishing out the quarter on an 11-2 run. We just never played defense in the first quarter and dug ourselves a hole.”
Curwensville was unable to find any offense in the second until Lansberry hit one of two free throws to make it 26-13 with 4:07 to go in the half.
The Tide were able to close the gap to 28-19 by quarter’s end, despite making just one bucket in the frame.
“There’s a balance between being robotic offensively and being erratic,” Wassil said. “We don’t want our kids to be robotic and run through the plays, but you also have to know when it’s a good shot and when it’s not a good shot.”
Curwensville came out on fire in the third quarter, enjoying a 15-2 run that erased the deficit and gave it a 34-30 lead.
Lansberry was the third-quarter catalyst, netting 13 of his game-high 24 points in the frame. Terry add a pair of 3-pointers. He scored 18 in the game.
But Brockway was able to stop the Tide momentum and eventually regained the lead — one it never relinquished — late in the third.
Marcus Bennett scored six points and Jared Marchiori had four to help Brockway regain the advantage.
The Rovers continued their surge with an 8-0 run to start the fourth as the Tide offense suddenly went cold. After hitting nine of their 13 shots in the third, Curwensville went just 4-of-15 in the final frame, including just 2-of-7 from behind the arc.
“We had a real good semblance of moving the ball in the third quarter, getting guys open,” Wassil said. “But in the fourth quarter, I think we kind of got into a machismo thing with them and it was kind of like we were trying to answer somebody else’s play, and that’s park stuff. That’s not organized basketball, and I think that hurt us the first three or four minutes of the fourth.”
Trailing 51-42, the Tide began chipping away, getting a trey from Terry and big buckets from Condon and Michael Lezzer.
But Brockway made its free throws down the stretch, and a Lansberry 3 at the buzzer made it 57-55.
“We’ll get back after it,” Wassil said. “I’m not disappointed with our overall effort. We just have to fix some things. We have to be more consistent.”
Curwensville slips to 1-4 with the loss.
The Golden Tide travel to Clearfield this morning at 11.
Brockway—57
Bullers 2 0-0 5, Bennett 5 0-1 11, Adams 2 6-6 11, Copelli 4 0-0 9, Painter 5 1-2 11, A. Schmader 0 2-2 2, Marchiori 4 0-0 8, L. Schmader 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 9-11 57.
Curwensville—55
Terry 5 4-4 18, McGarry 1 0-0 2, Lezzer 1 0-0 2, Condon 3 1-1 7, Lansberry 7 6-8 24, Rowles 0 0-0 0, Swatsworth 1 0-0 2, Spencer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 11-13 55.
Three-pointers: Bullers, Adams, Copelli; Terry 4, Lansberry 4.
Score by Quarters
Brockway 21 7 15 14—57
Curwensville 12 7 23 13—55