HYDE — The Curwensville boys golf team upended host Clearfield 202-211 Tuesday afternoon at Clearfield-Curwensville Country Club.
Nate Hryn led the Golden Tide charge, carding the best round of the day with a 44. Hryn is averaging a 40 so far this season and has shot the lowest round in all four of Curwensville’s matches this season, including its loss to DuBois.
Shane Miller shot a 48, the second-best round of the afternoon, while Chris Daniel (54) and Chase Graham (56) also scored for the Golden Tide.
Clearfield’s Luke Roach and Justin Maines led the Bison, each shooting a 51.
Harrison Peacock (54) and Noah Jordan (55) rounded out the Clearfield scorers.
“It’s another slow start to the season,” Clearfield head coach Chad Gearhart said. “But I believe we will pick it up as the season goes on like we normally do.”
Bison Eric Fletcher (57) and Alex Lansberry (67) and Curwensville’s Michael Daniel (62) and Mike McCracken (67) also golfed on Tuesday.
Clearfield (0-1) is back in action Thursday at the first Mountain League meet of the season, hosted by Penns Valley at Mountain View.
Curwensville, which improved to 3-1, travels to Punxsutawney on Thursday.
Curwensville—202
Nate Hyrn 202, Shane Miller 48, Chris Daniel 54, Chase Graham 56. Others: Michael Daniel 62, Mike McCracken 67.
Clearfield—211
Luke Roach 51, Justin Maines 51, Harrison Peacock 54, Noah Jordan 55. Others: Eric Fletcher 57, Alex Lansberry 67.