FLINTON — Glendale junior wrestler Winter Storm has had a pretty good year.
She was part of the Vikings wrestling team that won a District 6 class AA Championship, the first for the program, placed fourth at the 2020 MyHouse PA Girls State Championships and just recently won an award from Pennsylvania Women’s Wrestling.
But even without all the success and accolades, Storm would be just fine knowing she helped to get girls wrestling on the map in Pennsylvania.
Her fourth place-finish at the Pennsylvania State Championship, which is not a sanctioned PIAA event, was thrilling for her, but not as important as what the tournament is trying to achieve.
“One of the main goals of Girl States is to get women’s wrestling sanctioned in PA,” Storm said. “They have a yearly tournament in Gettysburg and females who want to wrestle gather to battle it out.
“I was especially excited because it was the first time I’ve placed in a tournament. I was also excited because I was a part of it. I’d be a part of history. I not only was excited for making a difference, but I was also excited because I proved it to myself that I could do it as well.”
“She did a great job,” said Glendale varsity head coach Billy Dubler. “I am very proud of her. She will be a senior next year and I think getting that medal at states validates a lot of the hard work she’s been putting into the sport.”
In addition to the fourth-place medal, Storm also came away with another award when a photo of her was one of eight chosen by the Pennsylvania Girls Wrestling Facebook page to win a $50 Amazon Gift Card.
“Any female wrestler that wanted to contribute posted a picture that they were proud of to the page,” Storm said. “After that, the second round of the contest, was to get the most likes on your picture. There were eight pictures chosen out of 51 and mine just happened to be one of them. My mom (Joe Ann) is the one who took the picture of me.”
The photo is of Storm working a power half on her consolation semifinal opponent (Bensalem’s Lauren Bordone) in the state tournament. Storm pinned Bordone at 5:44 to advance to the third-place match, where she lost to Boyertown’s Samantha Reitnour.
But the fourth-place medal was a step up for Storm, who lost in the blood round of the tournament last year to Seagertown’s Karleigh Steiner, who also beat the Lady Viking this year in the semifinals.
Storm made it to the semis with a 12-0 major decision over Saucon Valley’s Aaliyana Mateo.
Dubler was happy that Storm got to compete at the girls state tournament and is a big proponent of Pennsylvania getting on board with giving girls more of an opportunity in the sport.
“The PIAA should do a better job of incorporating women into the sport of wrestling,” he said. “Pennsylvania is the best state in the U.S. in wrestling almost without argument, but we are dropping the ball with women’s wrestling.”
Storm’s journey in wrestling started not that long ago when she took up the sport as a freshman, wrestling on the Glendale junior high team that was coached by her dad Brian, while being met with some reservations from her mother.
“My mom was not to happy with my choice at the time but the more I fell in love with it the more she approved and helped every step of the way,” Storm said.
From the get-go, Storm wanted to be voice for females in the the sport.
“What turned me to the sport was that I wanted to make a difference in women’s wrestling, and show the girls in my school and any woman that it’s possible to train and be a part of something if they were interested,” she said. “I also watched my dad coach and saw how much he and my brothers loved it and I wanted to give it a try.”
Her brothers Nathan (age 14) and Drue (age 10) were instrumental in helping her with the physicality of the sport in the early stages of her career.
“My brothers were the ones who made me mentally strong enough to join the team by throwing me around,” Storm said. “I love wrestling because it shows me how strong I really am. It also shows me that I am capable of doing anything if I truly try.”
Storm has not had many opportunities to compete against other girls since Pennsylvania does not sanction women’s wrestling and she did not want to travel to other states to compete because she wanted to be a part of what was happening in her own back yard.
“I would miss out on being on my amazing team if I were to travel,” Storm said. “Training with the varsity at Glendale is amazing, I wouldn’t want to train with any other team than the one I have. They push me to my limits, they show me how to strive for greatness, and they’re overall amazing.”
That said, it certainly wasn’t easy for Storm to practice in the Glendale wrestling room every day.
“Training on an all boys team is one of the hardest things I’ve ever done,” she said. “They don’t take it easy on me, and they’re not supposed to. They treat me like one of the guys.”
“She is expected and required to do all of the things the guys do,” Dubler said. “She is just as important of a team member as anyone else. She sweats and bleeds just like the guys.”
All the blood, sweat and tears paid off for Storm, who go to be a part of a history-making team at Glendale.
“The reward of being on the team is much more than the wins,” Storm said. “It’s just being on the team and being accepted, even when I am a girl. I was so proud of my team for winning that title. All the boys worked extremely hard and earned what they achieved.
“It means so much to me that I could be a part of that and I hope that being a part of it will push other girls to step up and achieve their dreams as well.”