FLINTON — Glendale’s Tristan Rutter has had a pretty successful athletic career at Glendale.
He is a four-time letterwinner in wrestling, a sport he started at age 5. Rutter was a state qualifier and a member of the 100-win club at the school.
The Viking was also a three-time letterwinner in football, a sport he started in third grade.
The son of Nichole and Edward Rutter has two younger sisters — Alyvia, who participates in volleyball and Ava, who plays basketball.
Rutter said his favorite sport is wrestling.
“It has taught me so many life lessons that I wouldn’t have learned without the sport and mainly the fun I had with my best friends and coaches that I’ve known since the start of it all,” said Rutter.
He said one of the main reasons he likes sports so much is the team atmosphere.
“The team aspect and the grind together it takes to accomplish goals,” said Rutter. “It’s crazy having a group of people working towards the same goal.”
He said the wrestling team winning the District 6 title in wrestling is his greatest accomplishment.
“Our team won the 2020 District 6 tournament title in wrestling,” Rutter said. “This meant so much not only to me but for my teammates, coaches and fans. Seeing everyone happy really made it my most memorable moment and achieving something that maybe wasn’t quite evident to everyone in the start.”
He said he doesn’t have a specific role model, but looks up to many different people.
Outside of sports, Rutter is involved in Students Against Destructive Decisions, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Varsity Club.
He also enjoys playing video games in his spare time and said he is a closet basketball fan.
Rutter said that while he has a lot going on sometimes, sports help keep him focused on schoolwork.
“I do not find it challenging,” he said. “If anything sports help me keep my school work together and organized.”
Rutter said he was upset to hear of the school closings and learning that his senior year would be stopped short. Still he understands why schools were closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think school closings are beneficial to help slow to spread and keep more people healthy,” said Rutter. “Yes, I am very upset I do not get to finish out what I started with my friends 13 years ago, but keeping people safe and healthy is the number one priority.
“This is definitely hard for the seniors involved in spring sports. I couldn’t imagine losing my final season to something I couldn’t control. I really hope those who really enjoy their sports are going to the next level in college.”
Rutter plans to attend Lock Haven University in the fall to major in their health sciences/Pre-Physician Assistant program.
“I will not be continuing my sport career mainly to focus on school,” he said. “Even though I really enjoy sports and they have played a large role in my life I think now is the time to focus on myself, also my education to prepare me for the future.”