FLINTON — Glendale’s Seth Dudurich has enjoyed his experience in high school.
So much so, that he plans to major in earth and space science education and teach one day.
Dudurich, the son of Dan and Shannon Dudurich, has also had a successful athletic career for the Vikings.
He began playing football 12 years ago and became a four-year letterwinner for the Vikings.
He started wrestling 10 years ago and is also a four-year letterwinner in that sport as well as 100-win wrestler for the school.
Athletics is something that runs in the family. His dad is a longtime assistant for both football and wrestling.
His older sister, Hannah, played volleyball for the Lady Vikings. His youngest sister, EmmaJo, is in seventh grade and also plays volleyball.
Dudurich said his favorite sport is football, because he just loves to play it.
He said he got into sports to give him something productive to do.
“I did them because I am competitive, and it gives many kids the chance to do something with their time instead of getting in trouble,” said Dudurich.
He said his favorite sports moment was making the playoffs with the football team his senior year.
“It was always a personal goal of mine and I am glad to have accomplished it with the team and coaches,” Dudurich said.
The Vikings finished the regular season at 5-5 and earned a playoff berth, where they fell to Bishop McCort.
Dudurich was named a Progressland first team linebacker and a ICC second team all-star.
The Viking senior said he looks up to Glendale head football coach Dave “Spank” Trexler as his role model.
“He will do anything for you no matter how big or small and he will always help anyone that needs it,” said Dudurich. “I hope to be like Coach Spank one day.”
Outside of sports, Dudurich is involved in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Varsity Club.
He said by putting his school work ahead of athletics, he has always been able to balance the two.
“I love football, but school comes first so I always made sure I had my schoolwork done,” said Dudurich.
While he doesn’t play a spring sport, Dudurich did miss out on a chance to suit up for two all-star football games in addition to a regular graduation because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This pandemic has made everyone realize how much we took normal life for granted and once it is all over, it will bring everyone closer,” he said. “The school year and sports ending has been tough for everyone. I personally missed playing in both the Lezzer Lumber Classic and the Ken Lantzy All-Star Game.”
Dudurich plans to continue his football career in college. He will attend Lock Haven University and hopes to give back to kids like his coaches did.