FLINTON — Glendale’s Ryan Sinclair has been playing basketball since fourth grade.
It’s a sport he grew to love because of his father, Steve, who is the school’s all-time leading scorer and his head basketball coach.
“My role model is my dad,” Sinclair said. “He is my role model because I have always looked up to him in everything I do. He is not just my dad, but he is also my basketball coach and he has taught me so many things, not just basketball but in life in general.”
Sinclair, who is also the son of Cecilia Sinclair, has a younger sister, Emily, who plays elementary basketball.
The Viking senior has three letters in basketball, and picked up football as a senior, earning his first letter this season.
Still, Sinclair says basketball is his favorite sport to play.
“It is fun to watch and just fun to play,” he said.
Sinclair said he enjoys playing sports for several reasons.
“My favorite thing about playing sports is that you make bonds with your teammates and coaches that are like nothing else,” he said. “Also, hearing the crowds cheering gives you a rush that is indescribable.”
Sinclair said his favorite sports moment came last season.
“My favorite game I ever played in was during my junior year when we played against Williamsburg at home,” Sinclair said. “Before this game I had a really bad migraine headache and I scored a career high 40 points that game.”
Sinclair is also proud of joining his dad in the 1,000th point club, saying it’s his greatest moment and accomplishment.
“Scoring my 1,000th point at West Branch the second to last game my junior year was fantastic,” he said.
Sinclair scored 29 points in that game.
It’s something he hopes to get a chance to do again as a senior with Governor Wolf finally giving the green light to begin practices again today.
“Playing sports in COVID-19 has made me realize that some things are taken for granted in life,” Sinclair said. “Just to think that the world would be turned upside down like it is right now is very crazy. It has changed everything very drastically with temperature checks and masks.”
After graduation Sinclair plans to attend Penn State Altoona and major in cybersecurity. He wants to become a Pennsylvania State Trooper.