FLINTON — Glendale’s Kyle Jasper lives by a quote his father taught him — “If you have faith the size of a mustard seed you can move mountains.”
And Jasper, the son of Terry and Kim Jasper, has used that to become successful not only in sports, but in life.
Jasper said he looks up to his father as a role model.
“My Dad, who has a debilitating illness and by watching him struggle everyday with this, he has taught me to never take life for granted and to always have faith and never give up no matter the adversity.”
Jasper has played football and wrestled since elementary school. He is a three-time letterwinner in both.
The Viking senior, who has a younger sister Caitlin, also played baseball as a youth.
But, he says wrestling is his favorite sport.
“It challenges me, and I love a challenge,” he said. “Also, the fun I had with teammates and coaches.”
He said he likes playing sports because of the competition.
“I also enjoy the atmosphere of belonging to a team, and the lifelong friendships I have made,” said Jasper.
He said his greatest moment in his career came this past wrestling season.
“My greatest moment was advancing to regionals and being a part of the first Glendale wrestling team to win a District 6 Championship title,” Jasper said. “Also watching our coach (Billy Dubler) get the Coach of the Year award. It was an exciting night!”
Jasper said he also looks up to Dubler.
“Coach Billy Dubler is also a role model because of his dedication and commitment he has for our wrestling team,” Jasper said. “He has believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself and has always pushed me to do my best.”
Jasper is also involved in SAAD, FCA and Varsity Club at the school. He enjoys playing video games, working out, lifting weights with his friends and fishing.
He said he worked hard to be able to keep up with his school work.
“I had no trouble balancing school work and sports,” he said. “If anything playing sports made me do better. There were some late nights of homework but I got through it.”
While Jasper doesn’t usually play a sport in the spring, he was still upset with the decision to close schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m not happy with the school closings because of everything I will miss as a senior, but I understand they had to do it to keep everyone and their families safe,” he said. “I did not play a spring sport in the past, but this year I had signed up and joined the track team to continue competing until the end of the school year. That was cut short because of the closings.”
Jasper plans to enter the workforce after graduation in the construction field and eventually earn a degree in civil engineering.