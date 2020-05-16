FLINTON — Glendale’s Cory Johnston is one of those athletes who doesn’t do anything half way.
The son of Don and Vickie Johnston puts 110 percent effort in everything he does.
It’s probably why he has been so successful in three different sports at the school.
Johnston has an older sister Kiana, who was also a three-sport athlete for Glendale (volleyball, basketball and softball).
Johnston is a four-year letterwinner in football and wrestling and a two-year letterwinner in baseball.
He said he enjoys playing sports because of the relationships it creates and the lessons that are taught outside of the sport itself.
Johnston said his favorite sport is wrestling. He is a two-time medalist at the PIAA Class AA Championships and a 100-win wrestler. The Vikings won the District 6 Class AA team title this year as well.
“I love wrestling because of the friendships you make through all the years and being able to travel all over for different tournaments,” he said.
He said his biggest accomplishment is winning two state medals.
Johnston finished seventh this season at 220 pounds. He was sixth two years ago at the same weight.
He ended his career with a 111-26 record. Johnston led Progressland in wins (39) and pins (25) this season. The Viking was the Progressland Wrestling All-Stars first teamer at 220 pounds the past two years.
“It shows all of the hard work that was put in over the years,” said Johnston.
Johnston was also a Progressland first teamer on the defensive line. He had 73 tackles and was also named to the Inter-County Conference first team.
Outside of sports he is involved in SADD, Varsity Club, Science Club, Pledge Together and Take Pride in America.
He also cooks a mean breakfast in his spare time.
He said he hasn’t found it hard to balance all of his activities with school.
“I do not find it hard to balance athletics and academics, but it teaches you to stay focused and get your academics done before you do athletics,” Johnston said.
The Viking senior was sad to see his senior year ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He did not plan to play baseball this spring.
“It has not affected me at all and the only challenge was switching to online school,” he said.
Johnston said he looks up to his parents as his role models.
“My parents are my role models because they teach me things that I will need to know throughout my life that if they didn’t teach me I wouldn’t know them,” he said.
After graduation, Johnston plans to attend Lock Haven University. He will major in criminal justice and continue his wrestling career.