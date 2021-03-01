It feels real good this year with everything we went through as a wrestling community, and overall it feels great to be back competing.\

I wouldn't say it was easier, I would say that I strategized more. I felt like I needed to get to my offense more. I wanted to get a takedown in regulation.

Overall, I feel like I wrestled well.

I rode him there for awhile, but with 12 seconds left, there isn't much someone can do. I had a stall call and stuff, but I feel like I am pretty hard to score on with 12 seconds left.

I feel like I can defend that.

It could be me and him or me and Amonn Ohl. I feel like our region is going to dominate. I am looking forward to next weekend and the weekend after that.

We would have liked to get everyone through, but this is a tough tournament and I felt that overall they wrestled well.

He really stepped it up there and just getting that double there in the final seconds there, it was awesome to see that.

He's confident. He knows what he is doing. He was confident all week. You could tell in that match. He's not afraid to be defensive.

He knows when to score when he has a shot. That's just Brock.

Brock Smeal wrestled well all year, and he is right there with these guys. He has another year left and I can see him doing big things next year if he keeps working hard.

Zeke is a tough wrestler and he just didn't make it out. He's such a hard worker and I feel bad for him.

He will be hungry and come back on fire next year.