The Glendale softball team was certainly looking forward to the 2020 season.
The Lady Vikings won a District 6 title when this senior group were freshmen and they went to the PIAA Tournament for the past three seasons.
Alaney Vereshack, who has been a starter for the Lady Vikings since her breakout freshman season, was also looking toward some big career milestones as well as having high team goals.
But the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent shutdown of schools has taken that away from her and her teammates.
“I know it is necessary to close everything down but it really sucks for seniors, like me, who were going to reach milestones in their careers (like 100 hits) and that we will never have another chance to win championships and make memories with our teams,” Vereshack said.
Vereshack came into her senior season with 90 RBIs and 96 hits and if she stayed injury free was going to hit the 100-milestone in both and perhaps own program records in each.
Her favorite memory is the District 6 Championship against Claysburg-Kimmel her freshman year when the Lady Vikings captured a walk-off 5-4 win to earn their first D-6 title in 25 years.
Vereshack has played softball for 13 years and would have earned her fourth letter this season. She has also been involved in cheerleading for 12 years and part of the varsity squad for four. Vereshack says that being in sports has taught her a lot of basic principles that will serve her well in life.
“It teaches time management and how to work well with other people,” she said.
She especially enjoys softball for what it brings to the table.
“It challenges your mental and physical capabilities, and the only way to succeed is with your team,” Vereshack said.
Vereshack’s younger sister Lilley is also a starter on the softball team and a member of the cheerleading squad as well as a member of the basketball team. Their younger brother Garret plays football and wrestles.
Alaney’s parents are Joe and Amy Vereshack. She credits her mom as being her role model.
“She always sees the best in people and worked harder than anyone I know to get where she is now,” Vereshack said.
Vereshack is also involved in SAAD, Remembering Adam, National Honor Society, Science Club, volleying statistician, Fly Fishing Club, Yearbook, and Viking Voyager.
Her future plans are to go to Juniata College to major in biology and Spanish and play softball there. She then plans to further her education to become a doctor.