ALLPORT — After finding out earlier in the day that they had garnered the No. 1 seed in the District 6 class 2A team dual tournament, the Glendale wrestling team was hoping to celebrate their top billing with a win against West Branch.
The Vikings won seven of the nine contested bouts, getting pins from Zeke Dubler (126), Suds Dubler (132) and Cory Johnston (220), a technical fall from Tristan Rutter (145) and a major decision from Garret Misiura (138) to turn back the Warriors 45-29 on Tuesday.
“I knew coming in that our back were against the wall,” West Branch head coach Jason Bainey said. “Glendale has a really nice team this year and Billy deserves that. He’s put the time in for the last 10-12 years and this is their time to shine.
“We’re young. We start a bunch of sophomores and freshmen and I just want to see them get better every match. I told them in the locker room that this was the most fight I’ve seen in them all year long. We didn’t quit. We battled the whole time.
Glendale also picked up two forfeits, while West Branch notched three as each team was missing key wrestlers in their lineup.
“This was just a good, high school dual meet,” Glendale head coach Billy Dubler said. “There were a lot of good, contested bouts. Our studs came out and did what we needed them to do.
“We moved our lineup around a little bit. It stinks to have Brock McMillen and Baine Seilhamer out of the lineup. Any time you’re missing a state champion from your lineup as well as another kid that is wrestling at a high level, you’re going to need kids to step up. But we’re worried about those two and hope they get healthy.”
The dual meet started with some high drama at 138 when Warrior freshman Aaron Myers nearly pulled out an incredible comeback.
Misiura dominated the first two periods, building a 14-0 lead with a couple takedowns and four sets of back points.
Myers chose the top position to start the third and was able to lock in a cradle about halfway through the period. He got three back points out of it and was inches from a the fall, but Misiura was able to work off his back and collected a 14-3 major decision.
“He was a second away from getting pinned,” Dubler said. “He knows bottom is an area where he needs to improve and get better, and his third-period conditioning is not quite there. He had a fractured kneecap the last football game of the season and he’s still not all the way back. We’ve been easing him in there.”
“Aaron gave us a fighting chance,” Bainey said. “What a lot of people don’t understand is one match can make a 12-point difference and most of our losses this year are 10, 12, 15 points. If that match goes the other way and then 82 and 95 were kind of back-and-forth. Those three matches go the other way and that definitely changes the outcome.”
Rutter followed with a strong performance against John Myers, who came into the bout with a 14-4 record. Rutter led 5-0 after one, 10-1 after two and finished off the 18-3 technical fall at the third-period buzzer.
West Branch got on the board at 152 with a forfeit win for Tyce Cantolina, then took the lead as Will Herring recorded a 19-2 technical fall over Logan Smith at 5:44.
Herring had Smith on his back twice in the second period and late in the third, but the Viking was able to stave off the pin.
“Herring a big, strong, powerful kid. And Logan almost made it the distance with him, so we were really proud of him for that,” Dubler said.
West Branch took a 17-9 lead after Noah Hoffner notched a forfeit at 170 before the Vikings took the next two bouts, winning key decisions in each.
Britton Spangle made a big, five-point move early in the first period stand up, holding on for a 7-4 win over Warrior Hayes Jones.
Jones trailed 6-1 to start the third. He escaped and took Spangle down before cutting him loose. Spangle was able to defend a late shot from Jones and hold on for the 7-4 victory.
“Both kids were battling hard,” Dubler said. “Spangle just keeps getting better. I really enjoyed that match. It was a gut-check match.”
Glendale got another big win at 195 where Seth Dudurich beat Ethan Yingling 9-3 in the marquee match of the evening.
Yingling, who is on his way down to 182 for this weeked’s Ultimate Warrior Tournament, came into the bout with a record of 17-2, while Dudurich was 20-4 coming in.
“Ethan is wrestling 182 (today), but I wanted to see that match,” Bainey said. “If you’re going to beat the good teams, you have to take out some of their big dogs. We had four key matchups and we didn’t win any of them, but we weren’t out of them either. They were four good matches.”
Dudurich scored a takedown early in the first, before Yingling escaped and earned his own takedown. Dudurich was able to knot things at 3-3 with an escape with 10 seconds left in the period.
Yingling chose down to start the second, but Dudurich was able to turn him for three back points to take a 6-3 lead into the third. There, Dudurich escaped and scored a late takedown before Yingling set the 9-4 final with an escape.
“That was a great match,” Dubler said. “Yingling is a good wrestler. For Seth to have that kind of fight and beat a guy like that is good.”
Trailing 17-15 in the meet, the Vikings regained the lead when Cory Johnston needed just 12 seconds to throw Billy Bumbarger to the mat and pin him.
Kyle Jasper’s forfeit win at 285 gave the Vikings a 27-17 advantage, but the Warriors answered with a forfeit and fall to regain the lead, 29-27.
Landen Pase took the forfeit at 106, while Kaleb Sallurday pinned Winter Storm at 1:32 after racking up a 7-0 lead with a takedown and two sets of nearfall points.
Mason St. Clair grabbed a forfeit at 120 to put Glendale back on top for good and the Dubler brothers ended the meet with a pair of falls.
Zeke bested Parker Johnson at the 3:10 mark after building a 16-2 lead and Suds stopped Jaxon Myers in 19 seconds to end it.
“It was a good dual meet,” Bainey said. “The crowd was into it and it was a good battle. Hopefully this gets us ready for our tournament. We’re excited.”
West Branch, which slipped to 7-13 in dual meet action, hosts the 34-team Ultimate Warrior Tournament this weekend.
Glendale improved to 14-1 and are back in action today at the Fred Bell Tournament at Grove City before hosting Penn Cambria and Mount Union Tuesday for the first two rounds of the District 6 team dual tournament.
“We need to get healthy and just keep getting better. We got better tonight,” Dubler said. “The name of the game is to keep getting better and we did that and got a win out of it.”
Glendale 45, West Branch 29
138—Garret Misiura, G, maj. dec. Aaron Myers, WB, 14-3. (4-0).
145—Tristan Rutter, G, tech. fall John Myers, WB, 18-3. (9-0).
152—Tyce Cantolina, WB, won by forfeit. (9-6).
160—Will Herring, WB, tech. fall Logan Smith, 19-2. (9-11).
170—Noah Hoffner, WB, won by forfeit. (9-17).
182—Britton Spangle, G, dec. Hayes Jones, WB, 7-4. (12-17).
195—Seth Dudurich, G, dec. Ethan Yingling, WB, 9-4. (15-17).
220—Cory Johnston, G, pinned Billy Bumbarger, WB, :12. (21-17).
285—Kyle Jasper, G, won by forfeit. (27-17).
106—Landen Pase, WB, won by forfeit. (27-23).
113—Kaleb Sallurday, WB, pinned Winter Storm, G, 1:42. (27-29).
120—Mason Sinclair, G, won by forfeit. (33-29).
126—Zeke Dubler, G, pinned Parker Johnson, WB, 3:21. (39-29).
132—Suds Dubler, G, pinned Jaxon Myers, WB, :19. (45-29).