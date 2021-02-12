BROCKWAY — The Glendale wrestling team used six forfeits and a pair of wins on the mat to upend host Brockway, 42-27, Thursday night to remain undefeated on the season.
The dual meet was just the sixth of the season for the Vikings (6-0), who actually lost five of the seven contested bouts on the night. However, the 36 points earned off forfeits was more than enough to secure the team win.
Things got started at 138, where Brockway forfeited to two-time defending state champion Brock McMillen and bumped freshman Dylan Bash up to 145.
That move didn’t pay off for the Rovers, though, as Viking Troy Misiura knocked off Bash 8-3.
After grabbing the lead with a first-period takedown, Misiura turned Bash twice from the top position — scoring three nearfall points each time — in the second to go up 8-0.
Misiura chose top in the third hoping to turn the Rover again, but Bash battled for an escape with 1:15 remaining, then took down the Viking in what wound up being an 8-3 win for the Viking.
Glendale then got forfeit wins by Zeke Dubler and Garret Misiura at 152 and 160, respectively, before Suds Dubler came away with a tight 4-3 win against Rover Noah Bash at 172 in a battle of past state qualifiers.
The pair wrestled a scoreless first period before Bash grabbed the lead on an escape just before the midway point of the second. The Rover took that 1-0 lead to the third, where Dubler chose bottom.
The Viking’s decision paid off when he reversed Bash to his back for a four-point move with 49 seconds left to go up 4-1. Bash quickly rolled through the move with his reversal making it 4-3. Bash was unable to turn Dubler though, as the Viking held on for the one-point victory.
Trailing 24-0, Brockway finally got on the board with a pair of wins at 189 and 215.
Weston Smith won a high-scoring 11-8 decision against Viking Bruce Kougher at 189.
The duo wrestled a wild first period that saw both wrestler put his opponent on their back. By period’s end, the two were knotted at 6-6.
Smith gain control in the second with an escape and takedown to go up 9-6 before a late interlocking call gave Kougher a point.
The Viking then escaped in the third to get within one at 9-8, but Smith took down Kougher with 15 seconds remaining to seal the victory.
Stewart pinned Britton Spangle from the top position in the second period in 3:37 at 215. The Rover led 3-2 after one period before getting the fall.
Glendale countered with three forfeit wins in the ensuing four weights, with Brock Smeal (285), Nick Zabinski (113) and Nathan Storm (120) all having their arms raised to seal the Vikings’ team win.
In the middle of that run, Brockway’s Weston Pisarchick pinned Winter Storm in 58 seconds at 106.
Brockway closed out the match with back-to-back first-period falls by Mark Palmer and Garret Park.
Palmer pinned George Campbell in 1:42 at 126, while Park needed 1:14 to deck Dayton Johnson at 132 to set the final at 42-27.
Glendale is back in action today at home against Mount Union.
GLENDALE 42,
BROCKWAY 27
138-Brock McMillen (G) won by forfeit. (6-0)
145-Troy Misiura (G) dec. Dylan Bash, 8-3. (9-0)
152-Zeke Dubler (G) won by forfeit. (15-0)
160-Garret Misiura (G) won by forfeit. (21-0)
172-Suds Dublee (G) dec. Noah Bash, 4-3. (24-0)
189-Weston Smith (BW) dec. Bruce Kougher, 11-8. (24-3)
215-Seth Stewart (BW) pinned Britton Spangle, 3:37. (24-9)
285-Brock Smeal (G) won by forfeit. (30-9)
106-Weston Pisarchick (BW) pinned Winter Storm, 0:58. (30-15)
113-Nick Zabinski (G) won by forfeit. (36-15)
120-Nathan Storm (G) won by forfeit. (42-15)
126-Mark Palmer (BW) pinned George Campbell, 1:47. (42-22)
132-Garret Park (BW) pinned Dayton Johnson, 1:14. (42-27)