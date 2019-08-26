FLINTON — With just four letterwinners back this season, the Glendale volleyball team will be expecting a lot out of the quartet.
That includes seniors Katianne Rydbom and Olivia Spanik, junior Olivia Reese and sophomore Kyla Campbell.
Reese was a Progressland first team selection and a first team ICC all-star as a sophomore last year. She finished the season with 142 kills and five blocks. She was also key at the service line for the Lady Vikings, racking up 116 service points and 27 aces. Her 246 digs were tops in Progressland last year.
Rydbom was a second team Progressland selection last season. As the team’s setter, she finished the season with 287 assists. She also had 121 service points and 36 aces.
“Our returning starters are great leaders and hard workers,” said Lady Vikings head coach Brenda Hewitt. “They have a mission to make it to the postseason.”
Glendale went 7-10 last year, but that included a handful of five-set losses, including a heartbreaker to the eventual Inter-County Conference champ West Branch.
That success has helped bring out lots of girls for the team.
The Lady Vikings have a total of 27 girls on the roster this season, with a lot of that due to improvements Hewitt has made at the helm.
So far the large number of girls has been a good thing for the squad.
“With the large numbers this year I’m seeing the upperclassmen working harder to keep positions and the younger players are working to get time on the court,” Hewitt said.
The Lady Vikings have several girls that will be fighting for starting time outside of the four letterwinners, and Hewitt hopes that pushes her team to work even harder.
“I’m expecting them to continue to be the positive influence and leaders that they are,” Hewitt said of her letterwinners. “Coehesiveness among the girls is key. We worked during the off-season to build that during open gym and our summer league.”
Hewitt said there are several girls fighting for time on varsity, including Sam Cherry, Karlie Grimes, Alyssa Sinclair, Riley Best and Bailee Wimberly.
The team goals are pretty simple — get better each game and get back to the postseason.
Hewitt will be assisted by Alyse Croll once again.
“She is such an asset to the program,” Hewitt said. “She has a great rapport with the girls.”
Glendale opens the season on Sept. 3 at West Branch.
Roster
Seniors
Madison Downs, Karlie Grimes, Saige Mazenko, *Katianne Rydbom, *Olivia Spanik.
Juniors
*Olivia Reese.
Sophomores
*Kyla Campbell, Carlie Cann, Samantha Cherry, Emma Hockenberry, Aubrey Jasper, Rayme Jasper, Jasmine Lovell, Cecealia Muhammad, Hanna Noel, Ariann Richards, Cindy Richards, Alex Thompson, Bailee Wimberly.
Freshmen
Riley Best, Kelly Kasaback, Ava Krause, Payton McCully, Jocelyn Mooney, Alexis Pentland, Alyssa Sinclair, Jillian Taylor.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
September
3—at West Branch. 5—at Bellwood-Antis. 9—Curwensville. 10—Claysburg-Kimmel. 12—at Mount Union. 17—at Juniata Valley. 19—at Williamsburg. 24—Moshannon Valley. 26—West Branch. 30—at Tussey Mountain.
October
1—Bellwood-Antis. 3—at Claysburg-Kimmel. 7—St. Joseph’s. 8—Mount Union. 10—Juniata Valley. 15—Williamsburg. 17—at Moshannon Valley. 21—Tussey Mountain.
All matches begin at 7 p.m. unless noted.