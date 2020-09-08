FLINTON — After finishing the year with a 12-8 record and making the District 6 playoffs, the Glendale volleyball team is looking for even more success this season.
The Lady Vikings return a total of five letterwinners, including leading hitter Olivia Reese, along with Kyla Campbell, Hanna Noel, Cindy Richards and Bailee Wimberly.
“I am expecting my letterwinners to work hard and be leaders,” said Glendale head coach Brenda Hewitt. “We have several that have stepped up as leaders.”
The Lady Vikings have a large roster this season, which has made things interesting for Hewitt and assistant coach Alyse Croll.
“We have 28 girls out for (JV and Varsity) volleyball so we have had to split practice to accommodate the ’25 in the gym’ rule,” Hewitt said.
The rebuilding of the Glendale program began in earnest a few years ago, and Hewitt has her team ready to compete with the best of the Inter-County Conference this season.
The girls have worked hard in the offseason and Hewitt says she is excited for the season.
“I am most proud of the determination that the girls have,” she said. “Each one is pushing to be better than they were yesterday and in doing so making everyone around them work harder.”
Reese has been a key for the team as a three-year starter. Last season, she was named to the Progressland First Team, as well as the ICC and District 6 first teams. She finished the season with 266 kills and 257 digs. She was also an 86% server with 162 service points and 72 aces.
She is going by Campbell, who was a second team nod for the Progressland Volleyball All-Stars, Noel, Wimberly and Richards, who will all start this season.
The Lady Vikings were above average servers last season, something that Hewitt hopes will continue.
“Serving is always a key skill to have,” she said. “All of the girls have been working hard to improve their serving skills.”
Hewitt attributes the girls hard work and good communication to being a tight group.
“This is a close-knit group,” she said. “Each of them pushes the other and are positive with each other — even though some are vying for the same position.”
Still, Hewitt said the team continues to work on things like court awareness, working together and communication.
The Lady Vikings goals for the season are the be competitive in the Mo Valley League and ICC, as well as getting back to the playoffs.
Glendale opens its season on Monday at Curwensville.
Roster
Seniors
*Olivia Reese.
Juniors
*Kyla Campbell, Carlie Cann, Samantha Cherry, Aubrey Jasper, Jasmine Lovell, *Hanna Noel, Ariann Richards, *Cindy Richards, Alex Thompson, *Bailee Wimberly.
Sophomores
Riley Best, Kelly Kasaback, Ava Krause, Payton McCully, Jocelyn Mooney, Alexis Pentland, Alyvia Rutter, Alyssa Sinclair, Jillian Taylor.
Freshmen
Joleen Richards, Natalie Reynolds, Gytanna Ewing, Sierra Miller-Pope, Kasey Sikora, Nevaeh Watt.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
September
14—at Curwensville. 15—Belllwood-Antis. 21—at Moshannon Valley. 22—Mount Union. 24—Juniata Valley. 28—at Tussey Mountain.
October
1—Moshannon Valley. 5—at St. Joseph’s, 7:30 p.m.. 6—at Williamsburg. 8—at West Branch. 12—St. Joseph’s. 13—at Bellwood-Antis. 15—Claysburg-Kimmel. 19—West Branch. 20—at Mount Union. 22—at Juniata Valley.
All games begin at 7 p.m. unless noted.