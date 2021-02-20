FLINTON — The Glendale girls basketball team turned the ball over 13 times in the second half, turning a five-point lead into a four-point deficit in a 49-45 loss to visiting Mount Union on Friday night.
“We had too many unforced turnovers,” said Lady Vikings head coach Beth Campbell. “You can’t win a basketball game giving up your possessions.”
Glendale took a 23-22 advantage at the half, led by nine points from Kyla Campbell.
The Lady Vikings, playing in their first game since last Saturday, looked good into the third quarter, as they took a 34-26 lead at one point on the Lady Trojans.
Casey Kuhn had two of her three treys in the third, while Riley Best netted five points.
But Mount Union buckled down in the fourth, as the Lady Trojans looked to Karrigan Woodward to get back in the game.
Woodward responded, scoring 11 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter.
“We played Woodward really well and then we got tired and the double stopped coming and she just got hot,” said Campbell.
The Lady Vikings reverted to the press in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t force the turnovers.
The Lady Trojans took a 40-39 lead with 2:51 to go in the game off a bucket from Morgan Brumbaugh.
It was the start of a 8-1 run by the visitors, who went on to take the 49-45 victory.
“It’s disappointing to lose games like that, but ultimately we are happy to be back on the floor,” Campbell said.
The Lady Vikings had played just six games coming into Friday night.
“We did start late in the season, and it has definitely affected us, but we were playing pretty well and then our last three games got canceled,” said Campbell. “We haven’t played since last Saturday and it showed.”
Glendale was led by 17 points from Campbell. Casey Kuhn added 11.
The Lady Vikings (4-3) return to action today, hosting Claysburg-Kimmel at 2 p.m.
Mount Union—49
Brumbaugh 3 2-4 8, Brodbeck 0 0-2 0, Sheeder 0 0-0 0, Woodward 9 1-2 19, Smith 0 0-0 0, K. Crisswell 1 1-2 4, Williams 0 0-0 0, Posey 7 1-3 15, P. Crisswell 0 0-0 0, Gardner 0 3-6 3. Totals: 20 8-19 49.
Glendale—45
Campbell 4 6-9 17, Vereshack 2 0-0 4, Best 2 0-0 5, C. Kuhn 4 0-0 11, Sinclair 3 1-2 8, A. Richards 0 0-0 0, C. Richards 0 0-0 0, B. Kuhn 0 0-0 0. 15 7-11 45.
Three-pointers: K. Crisswell. Campbell 3, C. Kuhn 3, Best, Sinclair.
Score by Quarters
Mount Union 8 14 6 21—49
Glendale 10 13 11 11—45