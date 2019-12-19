FLINTON — Heading into Thursday night’s match with Juniata Valley, Glendale head wrestling coach Billy Dubler said he didn’t think his team was “tip-top shape.”
Whenever that happens, the Vikings just might be unstoppable.
Glendale shut out Juniata Valley 79-0 at Donald A. Kitko Gymnasium, getting bonus points in every single match, including six pins.
“When you are competing, I don’t care what month it is, I think it’s important to compete as hard as you can,” Dubler said. “It doesn’t matter what time of the year it is.
“Obviously, we aren’t near full strength. (Garret) Misiura is banged up and our guys aren’t in the tip-top condition that they can be in, but they are really aggressive and that’s what we are looking for.
“I want them to be tired out there. If they’re getting tired out there, that means they are working hard. Win or lose, I want them to be tired.”
The Vikings were working hard from the first whistle, as Cory Johnston jumped out to a 10-3 lead before pinning Daniel Wagner in 1:15 at 220 pounds.
Heavyweight Kyle Jasper needed jut 54 seconds to pin T.J. Wilson, giving the Vikings the early 12-0 lead.
“I gave the kids individual goals for the match tonight,” said Dubler. “Not just to win their matches, but goals on top of that. There are some things I am looking for from these guys.
“Some kids we’d say, ‘Hey, we want you to get four takedowns in this match.’ Some guys we tell them we want them to use moves they haven’t used before. Some guys it’s just holding good position on the bottom.”
Glendale picked up two straight forfeits as Dustin Hockenberry (106) and Stephan Ball (113) garnered six points each.
Nate Storm kept the falls coming at 120, going up 4-0 on Nathaniel Allison before pinning him flat in 55 seconds.
Glendale then took a 42-0 advantage after both Zeke Dubler (126) and Mason St. Clair (132) netted forfeit wins.
Brock McMillen added to the six-point wins with a fall in 43 seconds after going up 16-6. McMillen had seven takedowns in the bout.
“We are getting to a point where we need to get more creative to keep their minds thinking,” Dubler said. “That was one of our main goals tonight, not only to win the match, but to complete those individual goals.
“I gave every kid on the team a task, and I told them if everyone met their task, then they don’t have practice tomorrow. They were more fired up about that then getting the shutout win.
“But they were fighting for bonus points the whole time. I think that’s the mark of a good team.”
The Vikings got three technical falls in a row at 145, 152 and 160 as Suds Dubler took down Eli Morder 17-2 in 5:03, while Baine Seilhamer scored a 16-1 win over Andrew Ross in 5:55. Tristan Rutter added a 15-0 tech fall over Gabe McMahon in 5:02.
The trio had a total of 10 takedowns in their bouts.
Glendale got a big win at 170 as Logan Smith downed Tony Porter by major decision 10-2. Smith had Porter on his back twice, but was unable to get a pin call.
At 182, Britton Spangle made quick work of Isaac Watson, scoring a fall in 1:07 to give the Vikings a 73-0 lead.
“It’s such a tough wrestling room,” Dubler said. “I really think that Spangle and Smith get a chance to learn a lot from the seniors because they do get to wrestle with Seth and Cory. Being young guys in that environment will only make them better.”
Seth Dudurich ended the night with an exclamation point, pinning Ben Carlos in 3:41 to give Glendale the 79-0 shutout.
The Vikings (3-0) host Moshannon Valley on Dec. 28.
Glendale 79, Juniata Valley 0
220—Cory Johnston, G, pinned Daniel Wagner, JV, 1:15. (6-0).
285—Kyle Jasper, G, pinned T.J. Wilson, JV, :54. (12-0).
106—Dustin Hockenberry, G, won by forfeit. (18-0).
113—Stephan Ball, G, won by forfeit. (24-0).
120—Nate Storm, G, pinned Nathaniel Allison, JV, :55. (30-0).
126—Zeke Dubler, G, won by forfeit. (36-0)
132—Mason St. Clair, G, won by forfeit. (42-0).
138—Brock McMillen, G, pinned Tommy Beasom, JV, :43. (48-0).
145—Suds Dubler, G, tech. fall Eli Morder, JV, 17-2, 5:03. (53-0).
152—Baine Seilhamer, G, tech. fall Andrew Ross, JV, 16-1. (58-0).
160—Tristan Rutter, G, tech. fall Gabe McMahon, JV, 15-0, 5:02. (63-0).
170—Logan Smith, G, maj. dec. Tony Porter, JV, 10-2. (67-0).
182—Britton Spangle, G, pinned Isaac Watson, JV, 1:07. (73-0).
195—Seth Dudurich, G, pinned Ben Carlos, JV, 3:41. (79-0).