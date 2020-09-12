EVERETT — After a game-opening drive of 8:55 that ended with a turnover on downs at the Everett 10, Glendale was looking for anything to jumpstart its offense.
The Vikings turned to their special teams to get things rolling against the Warriors as Suds Dubler returned a punt 33 yards to the Warrior 20.
The return worked as Glendale was not only able to score on the ensuing possession, but also on the next two. A scoreless first quarter quickly turned into a rout as the Vikings opened the season with a 28-0 victory over the Warriors on Friday night at Everett Warrior Stadium.
"Suds has that ability that you just can't teach. He's born with it, and he's learning to use it to his advantage," Glendale coach Spank Trexler said. "That play just sparked the momentum. That's what we needed, and the result was obvious from that point."
Following the Dubler punt return, Garret Misiura found Zeke Dubler on back-to-back 16-yard throws, including a fade in the right corner of the endzone to put Glendale on the board at 5:57 of the second quarter. Ethan Cavalet tacked on the extra point.
"They (Glendale) had that one long drive at the beginning of the game, and it took the wind out of our sails," Everett coach Dave Lightner said. "We bent, but we didn't break on that ... When you get a long drive and the punt return, I think we lose a lot of wind in our sails with that."
A forced punt by the defense allowed the Glendale offense to come back out on the field. Suds Dubler ran for 16 yards on the first play before Misiura connected with Baine Seilhamer on the same fade play -- with this one coming from 25 yards.
"We go over that (play) a lot," Misiura said. "I'm putting it where we can get it and nobody else because you hate to throw interceptions."
The Vikings' defense stepped up big once again as they held on downs to get the ball back with 2:31 to go before the half.
On second down, Seilhamer hauled in a 38-yard catch between three Warriors defenders as he fell to the ground.
"Our (offensive) line was playing great," Seilhamer said. "With Suds rolling, our quarterback was throwing good, and that allowed me to run the routes and catch the passes when I wanted to get in that lead."
Misiura would call his own number on the very next play, and find paydirt from 17 yards away with 1:26 left before the half.
At the break, the Glendale offense had put up 233 total yards, including 157 from Misiura through the air. The defense more than did its part as they held the Warriors to just 33 yards.
"The thing that's exciting for me personally as a coach is to see the unselfishness that's evolving, and everybody is trying to do their part," Trexler said. "That's a recipe for a lot of good things ahead."
Everett received the second half kickoff but once again came away with nothing as they punted it back to the Vikings.
Glendale needed just six plays to cross the goal line as Seilhamer and Misiura connected again -- this time on a 28-yard scoring play that set the final.
"There's a lot of things that we've got to clean up," Lightner said. "We saw some positives -- a couple of breaks here-and-there. But, we get down three scores there and it's kind of hard to come back from that and stay positive."
Misiura finished with 198 yards on 15-of-19 passing, while also gaining 41 yards on six attempts on the ground.
Seilhamer, who caught eight balls for 133 yards, also did a great job on defense shutting down Everett's leading receiver the past couple of years in Brandon Mills.
Mills, a 6-foot-4 senior, was held to zero receptions, and was only thrown a few other times.
"I knew coming in what he (Mills) was about and he is tough," Seilhamer said. "We played them last year, and he did well. I knew I had to step up and shut him down."
While the Vikings amassed 337 yards of offense, they were shooting themselves in the foot more than a few times as they were penalized 13 times for 117 total yards.
The defense, which kept Everett quarterback Malex Akers scrambling all night as the junior completed just 4-of-22 pass attempts, including throwing two interceptions.
Logan Cree came up with an interception in the opening half, while Misiura picked off a pass in the endzone for a safety with the Warriors sitting at the Glendale 12.
"I think tonight, we really came together as a team," Misiura said. "(The) momentum, we just had to keep it rolling, and we did. That's why we put up the points we did."
Glendale host Northern Bedford next Friday, while Everett travels to Bellwood-Antis.
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Glendale 0 21 7 0 — 28
Everett 0 0 0 0 — 0
Second Quarter
G—Dubler 16 pass from G. Misiura (Cavalet kick), 5:57.
G—Seilhamer 25 pass from G. Misiura (Cavalet kick), 4:04.
G—G. Misiura 17 run (Cavalet kick), 1:26.
Third Quarter
G—Seilhamer 28 pass from G. Misiura (Cavalet kick), 8:48.
TEAM STATISTICS G E
First downs 17 8
Total yards 337 118
Rushes-yards 32-139 26-87
Yards passing 198 31
Passing (comp.-att.-int.) 15-19-1 4-22-2
Punts-avg. 4-20.3 4-35.5
Fumbles-lost 1-0 2-1
Penalties-yards 13-117 4-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Glendale, S. Dubler 7-35, G. Misiura 6-41, Z. Dubler 7-61, Fyock 3-8, B. Bloom 7-8, Cree 1-0, TEAM 1-(-14). Everett, Iseminger 14-75, Akers 10-13, Harman 1-0, Brown 1-(-1).
PASSING
Glendale, G. Misiura 15-19-1-198, T. Misiura 0-0-0-0. Everett, Akers 4-22-2-31, Harman 0-0-0-0.
RECEIVING
Glendale, S. Dubler 3-37, Seilhamer 8-133, Z. Dubler 4-38. Everett, Price 1-5, Seese 1-20, Iseminger 1-(-1), Zinn 1-7.