BELLWOOD — As Memorial Stadium welcomed many more parents and relatives to the stands, Bellwood-Antis continued its winning ways with a dominant 47-0 win over visiting Glendale on a mild, clear night in Bellwood.
The running game was again a big factor for the Blue Devils, as running back tandem Zach Mallon and Nick Plank combined for 251 yards and five scores to lead the way on offense.
Thanks to a judge’s recent ruling disallowing Governor Tom Wolf’s previous mandate on limitations for high school football games in the state, players and cheerleaders were allowed to invite a few members of their families to the game, while the general public and those without passes were still not allowed to attend. Nonetheless, the Bellwood-Antis supporters showed up strongly and loudly for the Blue Devils, filling up many of the previously-empty bleachers from the week before.
The lack of a crowd did not stop Bellwood-Antis from steamrolling its way to victory last week, and the team picked up where it left off. The Blue Devils ran for a total of 371 yards on 39 carries, with Mallon and Plank picking up most of the workload along with Arik Schildt’s 70 yards. Quarterback Zach Pellegrine rarely had to do more than hand the ball off to one of his reliable backs and watch them work.
Both Plank and Mallon attributed their performances to the team working hard as a unit and to coach Nick Lovrich’s gameplan. “It’s always nice to be able to contribute to the team, whether that’s being in the right spot and getting picks or filling holes and following the coach’s gameplan,” Plank said.
The beginning of the game was key for Bellwood-Antis, as the special teams unit forced a fumble on the opening kickoff. While Glendale recovered the ball, the Blue Devil defense kept that energy going and stuffed Glendale’s first rush for a two-yard loss. “We always try to have a fast start,” Bellwood-Antis coach Nick Lovrich said. “We practice turnover stations every week. Those guys on our kickoff team, they came to play the first play of the game, and that’s what they need to do.”
The offense started fairly slowly for Bellwood in comparison to its previous matchup, but once Lovrich started really leaning on the run, Mallon broke out with a 40-yard run to start the scoring and then closed the first quarter with another short touchdown run that completed a long, run-heavy drive. Bellwood knew the run would be important to set the tempo of the game early. “Coming into the game, we knew they were a physical team, so we knew we had to work as a team,” Mallon said. “The offensive line gets downfield a lot and that really helps (us) hit holes.”
Glendale relied heavily on its quarterback and passing attack all night since its running backs could not find much space against a stout Bellwood-Antis defensive line. Viking quarterback Garret Misiura threw the ball 22 times before getting some rest in the fourth quarter when the game was out of reach. The Blue Devil defense kept the Viking offense under 200 total yards for the game, stifling any promising drive before Glendale could reach the endzone. “Bellwood is a great team: a great program, well-coached,” Glendale coach Dave Trexler said. “I still know there is a good team in that locker room, and we’ll find a way and we’ll be back next week.”
Mallon rounded out the scoring for the first-team unit at the end of the second quarter, breaking off another long run for a 47-yard score to make it 40-0 at the half. For Glendale, a young team with lots of injuries can be hard to overcome, but Trexler had faith in his players. “It hurts right now. Injuries are a problem right now with the low roster. But we’ll find a way. There’s only a certain amount of time you can feel sorry for yourself and you just have to move on and get ready.”
Glendale dropped to 1-2, while Bellwood-Antis stayed undefeated at 3-0.
Both teams are back in action Friday.
The Blue Devils travel to Williamsburg, while the Vikings welcome Tussey Mountain.
Bellwood-Antis 47
Glendale 0
Score by Quarters
Glendale;0;0;0;0;—;0
Bellwood-Antis;13;27;0;7;—;47
First Quarter
BA—Mallon 40 rush, (pass failed), 7:10.
BA—Mallon 5 rush, (kick good), 1:17.
Second Quarter
BA—Plank 1 run, (kick good), 1:17.
BA—Dorminy 2 run, (kick failed), 8:34.
BA—Plank 2 run, (kick good), 5:43.
BA—Mallon 47 run, (kick good), 0:58.
Fourth Quarter
BA—Shildt 2 run, (kick good), 11:04.
___
;G;BA
First downs;6;21
Rushes-yards;12-47;39-371
Comp-Att-Int;13-24-2;3-6-1
Passing Yards;99;63
Total Plays-Yards;38-142;45-434
Fumbles-Lost;2-1;0-0
Punts;2-27;0-0
Penalties-Yards;10-65;6-55
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Glendale—S. Dubler 8-33, Cavalet 2-14, G. Misiura 1-2, T. Misiura 1(-2).
Bellwood-Antis—Mallon 9-143, Plank 11-108, Gibbons 8-70, Poorman 1-28, Kost 1-8, Hescox 1-5, Pellegrino 2-5, Dorminy 2-4, Shildt 3-1, Pellegrine 1-(-1).
PASSING
Glendale—G. Misiura 12-22-2-95, Cavalet 1-2-0-4.
Bellwood-Antis—Pellegrine 3-6-1-63
RECEIVING
Glendale—Seilhamer 5-75, S. Dubler 3-14, Z. Dubler 2-9, Brown 1-4, Cree 1-(-3).
Bellwood-Antis—Mallon 1-27, Plank 1-20, Shedlock 1-16.
INTERCEPTIONS
Glendale—Z. Dubler.
Bellwood-Antis—Plank, Mallon.