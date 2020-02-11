ALLPORT — The Glendale boys basketball team gave host West Branch all it wanted for the first half of Tuesday’s game, but turnovers and the hot hand of Warrior Trenton Bellomy were too much for the Vikings.
Bellomy scored 35 points, 16 in a crucial third quarter, and the Warriors pulled away in the second half for a 72-53 victory.
Glendale’s Ryan Sinclair netted 29 in the game and reached the 1,000-point milestone late in third quarter on a putback in the lane. Sinclair became the seventh player in program history to join the 1,000-point club.
In fact, Sinclair was the main reason the Vikings trailed just 34-27 at the half.
He hit the first bucket of the game, which jumpstarted a 7-1 spurt for the visitors before a Bellomy 3-pointer got the Warriors off and running.
Bellomy scored nine in the first quarter to help the Warriors take a 12-11 lead.
“When Trenton plays well, it just sparks everybody,” West Branch head coach Danny Clark said. “He has flair and it gets everybody excited.”
But Sinclair answered with a big second quarter, scoring 14 points to boost the Vikings to a 27-23 lead with just a couple minutes left before the half.
But West Branch finished the frame on an 11-0 run to take the 7-point lead to the half.
Glendale was plagued by turnovers in the second quarter, committing eight after having just one in the first.
“Let’s face facts, our ballhandling is not where it should be right now and teams will pounce in that,” Glendale head coach Steve Sinclair said. “I told them to come out and be physical and come out and give their best. We had nothing to lose.
“But we gave up probably five turnovers in a row and gave them a 7-point lead going into the half and players get down on that. But that’s just something we have to work through.”
The turnovers continued early in the third and the Warriors got out in transition and quickly built their advantage.
Bellomy 3-pointers on three straight possessions suddenly had the Warriors in front by 18.
“The first three-and-half minutes (of the second half) were exciting,” Clark said. “It was a 20-point lead just like that. We scored 14 points real quick and when you do that it kind of demoralizes teams.
“Everybody was pumped up. There were three 3-pointers in 30 seconds.”
The West Branch momentum was halted late in the third when Sinclair hit his milestone bucket and was fouled on the play.
The game was briefly halted as was was congratulated by his teammates and both head coach and given a nice round of applause by both the Vikings and Warriors fans.
He then cooly hit the and 1 to make the score 56-39.
“It’s not like we weren’t guarding him,” Clark said. “There weren’t any open layups. He was hitting fadeaway short corner shots and our guys were right there. We were playing great defense and he was still hitting.
“Congratulations to Ryan.”
West Branch led 60-41 after three quarters and once the score got to 70-590 late in the fourth, both coaches emptied their benches.
“Danny’s a good coach. He had these guys well prepared,” Sinclair said. “They’re in the playoffs every year for a reason. They’re a good team. They have good shooters and you have to get out on them and if you don’t they’ll bury the three and you’ll pay for it.
“Credit to them and good luck to them in the playoffs.”
Warrior point guard Ayden Gutierrez was the only player besides Bellomy or Sinclair in double figures with 11 points. He added five assists.
Sinclair and teammate Justin Jasper led all players with nine rebounds. Warrior Dalton Kristofits pulled down eight.
Glendale’s Logan Cree had five points, five assists and six boards.
With the win, the Warriors improved to 17-3 overall and finished their Mo Valley League slate a perfect 8-0. West Branch has seven MVL titles in the last eight years. The kids want to continue to do that. And now we have a big one against Williamsburg.”
West Branch travels to Williamsburg today with the Inter County Conference North title in its sights.
Glendale dipped to 6-14 overall, 3-9 in the ICC and 6-2 in the MVL.
The Vikings host Mount Union today.
Glendale—53
Cree 2 1-5 5, Jasper 1 0-0 2, Sinclair 13 3-7 29, Lo. Smeal 1 1-2 4, Bickford 1 1-2 3, Kitko 2 0-0 4, La. Smeal 1 0-0 3, Monahan 1 0-0 3, Pennington 0 0-0 0, Spencer 0 0-0 0, Krepps 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 6-16 53.
West Branch—72
Bellomy 14 0-4 35, D. Kolesar 2 0-0 5, Eboch 1 0-0 3, Kristofits 1 0-0 2, Gutierrez 5 1-2 11, Dale 1 2-2 4, Kopchik 3 0-0 6, Rothrock 1 0-0 2, Tiracorda 1 0-0 2, Croyle 1 0-1 2, K. Kolesar 0 0-0 0. Totals: 30 3-9 72.
Three-pointers: Lo. Smeal, La. Smeal, Monahan; Bellomy 7, Kolesar, Eboch.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 11 16 14 12—53
West Branch 12 22 26 12—72