HERSHEY — Wrestling for a state title in Pennsylvania is no easy feat, but Glendale junior Brock McMillen has made it seem that way as the Viking went 2-0 Friday to punch his ticket to his third straight finals appearance at the PIAA Class AA Championships in Hershey.
McMillen will be joined on the podium for a second straight year by senior teammate Cory Johnston, who will battle for seventh place today. The Glendale 220-pounder placed sixth a year ago.
Glendale freshman Zeke Dubler joined the duo in reaching Day 2 of states but saw his first trip to Hershey end with a 7-2 setback to Tyrone’s Hunter Walk in the second round of consolations. Dubler came up two wins short of collecting a medal.
Friday belonged to McMillen though, as the Viking put himself in position to capture his second straight PIAA gold medal. He captured the 126-pound title a year ago and also won a silver medal as a freshman.
McMillen (35-3) opened his day with a convincing 11-1 victory against Hickory sophomore Carter Gill, who will wrestle for wrestle for third.
The Viking seized control from the get-go taking down Gill 26 seconds into the bout before turning him twice — scoring two then three nearfall points — to lead 7-0 after one period.
Gill rode McMillen the entire second period before choosing to start neutral in the the third. The decision mattered little as McMillen took him down just five seconds into the third period. He tacked on a second takedown in the period to finish off the major decision.
McMillen then faced his first real challenge of the tournament in the semifinals against Reynolds junior Kaeden Berger.
The Raider jumped out to the early lead when he took down the Viking 45 seconds into the match.
McMillen earned an escape but was called for an illegal hold late in the period to give Berger a 3-1 lead after two minutes. He got that point back in the second when Berger was called for interlocking before the Viking escaped to even the score.
The bout went to the third tied at 3-3, and it was McMillen who came up with the big move as he put Berger on his back for five huge points to go up 8-3. Berger fought off his back and escaped, but McMillen came away with the 8-4 victory to return to the state finals.
He will battle a familiar face in Burrell junior Ian Oswalt (45-6) for the 132-pound state title this afternoon. McMillen bested Oswalt 3-1 in sudden victory to win the Southwest Regional title back on Feb. 22.
Oswalt reached the finals with a 3-1 victory against Brockway senior Anthony Glasl (38-2), the Northwest Regional champ.
As for Johnston (38-6), he endured through a tough 1-2 day that saw him land in the seventh-place match.
The Viking started his day in the quarterfinals, where he suffered a 4-0 loss to Montoursville’s Cameron Wood (46-3), who will wrestle for the 220-pound state title this afternoon. Wood scored a first-period takedown and third-period reversal in the bout.
The loss dropped Johnston into the consolation bracket, where he built a 7-1 lead before pinning Bentworth junior Zach Poust in 2:31 in the blood round to guarantee himself his second PIAA medal.
That fall set up a showdown with a familiar face to Johnston — Mount Union senior Jake Ryan — in the consy quarterfinals. Unfortunately for the Viking, he was pinned by Ryan in 1:46 to fall into the seventh-place bout. Ryan will wrestle for fifth place.
The meeting was the fourth of the season between Johnston and Ryan, with the Trojan winning three of them. He notched a pair of 3-2 wins in the regular season, while Johnston came away with a 5-4 victory the District 6 finals.
Johnston will wrestle Maplewood junior Joey King in his final high school match today.