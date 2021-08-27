FLINTON — It really didn’t matter which Dubler was running the ball for Glendale against Claysburg-Kimmel in the first game of the season Friday night at Dr. Roy F. Baker Field.
The Bulldogs couldn’t stop Suds Dubler or his younger brother Zeke.
The Dublers combined for five touchdowns of 21 yards or more and 257 yards rushing on only 11 carries to lead the Vikings to a 51-14 mercy-rule throttling of Claysburg-Kimmel.
Suds Dubler ran for 140 yards on four carries, scoring on touchdown runs of 55, 50 and 21 yards. He also caught two passes for 38 yards. Zeke Dubler ran for 117 yards on seven carries and scored on runs of 67 and 21 yards. They spent much of the second half on the sideline.
“The Dublers are something special,” Glendale coach Dave “Spank” Trexler said. “They just have that extra toughness, but also speed and athleticism. It’s hard to have all in one person.”
“When we were watching the film, we knew they were a downhill team,” C-K coach Matt Bilchak said. “They ran a similar style of scheme to us. We knew there were going to be some concerns. If we weren’t going to tackle in space, we were going to have a long night. And they were able to capitalize on some plays.”
The Bulldogs looked like they were going to be unstoppable on the first series of the game. They marched 74 yards on 17 plays, but quarterback Caleb Oakes was stopped for only one yard at the Glendale 7 on fourth-and-three.
“The first series they came right at us,” Trexler said. “We knew Claysburg is a good team. They’ve got a good program. They’re very well coached. It’s one of those years where their numbers are down. Our numbers are down. It came down to we just had a couple athletes that made some big plays.”
“When you chew that much time, you’ve got to get the prize at the end,” Bilchak said. “Unfortunately, we weren’t able to do that.”
On the next possession, Suds Dubler took a pitch from quarterback Ethan Cavalet and raced 50 yards for a touchdown on the sixth play of the drive.
The Vikings recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and Suds scored from 21 yards two plays later. He ran for a two-point conversion to make the score 16-0.
On Glendale’s next possession, Zeke Dubler ran for a 67-yard touchdown.
“I’d love to take credit for a lot of those runs,” Trexler said, “but there’s some natural ability there that you just can’t teach. They’ve been working really hard, and they have really come out and set the tone. It’s sort of the mindset of the whole team. It’s a very unselfish group of young men working together.”
After Landon McGarvey sacked Oakes, forcing him to fumble and Mason Peterson recovered at the C-K 31.
Two plays later, the Vikings made it 30-0 with 1:07 left in the half when Cavalet hit Logan Cree for a 32-yard touchdown pass.
The crazy statistic of the first half was Claysburg running 36 plays for Glendale’s 12.
“It’s going to be a concern the whole year. We can’t be on the field that much with low numbers,” Trexler said.
“That’s a credit to Claysburg. They wanted to come out and control the ball and they did. We know what it is to bend a little but we didn’t break completely.”
Zeke scored on a 21-yard run early in the third quarter. Suds scored his third touchdown on a tackle-breaking, spinning 55-yardrun with 40.7 seconds left in the third. Troy Misiura added a 57-yard TD run in the fourth.